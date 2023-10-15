The 18 Best Brunch Spots In San Francisco
The Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, eclectic history and architecture — San Francisco is known for all of these things. The city is also renowned as one of the U.S.'s best food destinations. But what about brunch?
You'll be missing out if you don't check out some of the epic brunch spots on offer in the U.S.'s thirteenth most populated city. Brunch with friends, family, your other half — or even a solo brunch adventure — is the perfect start to a day of exploring all of San Francisco.
From cozy cafes to bustling beer halls, there is something for everyone, whether you're planning on sightseeing, hiking, or just rolling out of bed after a night on the town and in desperate need of sustenance. To help you decide where to head for your next brunch, we've rounded up the 18 best brunch spots in the city. Which one will you check out first?
1. Tartine Manufactory (various locations)
Tartine has three locations in the Bay Area, but Tartine Manufactory is the best one for a relaxed brunch. Make reservations at the Alabama Street branch and soak up the cool industrial vibe.
Order brunch from the all-day menu from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. We recommend the delectable-sounding Brisket Hash or the Smoked Salmon Tartine. The Whipped Ricotta Toast with macerated stone fruit and lemon basil is also not to be missed. Afterward, grab a chocolate croissant, fresh-baked bread, or buns to take home.
It can get pretty busy at Tartine Manufactory, particularly on the weekends. For that reason, we'd always recommend making reservations.
2. Devil's Teeth Baking Company (Sunset)
The take-out-only brunch on offer at Devil's Teeth Baking Company means this isn't a place to linger, but it is most definitely a place to fill up with delicious breakfast sandwiches and baked goods. The menu here is as affordable as it is satisfying, and if you need a place to people-watch, grab one of the outdoor benches.
Served seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., the menu here is packed with delights like the epic breakfast sandwich with scrambled eggs, bacon, and cheese on a homemade biscuit. You can choose to add avocado, lemon-garlic aioli, or sausage.
On the side, grab some of the bakery items like the Cheddar Bacon Beer Muffins or cinnamon rolls. For something sweet, the homemade coconut cranberry granola is delish.
3. Radhaus (Fort Mason)
From 11 a.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. Sundays, you can treat yourself to a delicious brunch in the sun-drenched surroundings of Radhaus. This beer hall's menu focuses on the heartier side of brunch, paired with a wide range of beers to wash everything down.
Try the Pretzel French Toast with berries or Spaetzle + Eggs, which is Black Forest Ham and eggs in a mushroom cream sauce. If you're really hungry, get the Fort Breakfast with bacon, fingerling potatoes, fried eggs, and Frankfurt Green Sauce.
Nobody would judge you if you couldn't resist a sweet finish with some Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte with cherries or a divine Steinobst-Tarte with fruit, plum jam, and almond frangipane. House cocktails are inventive, too, like the refreshing Haus Hugo with elderflower, lime, seltzer, mint, and prosecco — perfect for a boozy brunch.
4. Foreign Cinema (Mission)
There's nowhere quite like Foreign Cinema for brunch when you're looking to impress or celebrate a special occasion. Served on weekends from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., we'd recommend making reservations as the sunny patio can get pretty packed.
Try the truly epic croque monsieur, or get nostalgic with the homemade strawberry Pop Tart. For those really special brunches, treat yourself to oysters.
The menu also offers up plenty of imaginative dishes like Lavender Baked Goat Cheese with Belgian endive and apples or Ahi Ceviche with avocado and habanero. If there's one thing you absolutely can't miss out on at Foreign Cinema, it's the delectable slow-cooked brown sugar-smoked bacon.
5. Hilda and Jesse (North Beach)
Where else can you enjoy a fine dining brunch in a traditional breakfast diner setting with a lush contemporary twist? Hilda and Jesse's interior is simply gorgeous, and the restaurant features on the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand list, so you know you're in for a treat.
With weekend brunch served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you've plenty of time to peruse the menu. Indecisive types can order the $49 brunch tasting menu, with three courses and optional paired wines.
From the main brunch menu, get the Pancakes Without Boundaries with grilled cranberry maple or the diner's take on Avocado "Toast" with deliciously light and crispy tempura sweet potato. Other stand-out dishes include delights like the shrimp toastie with chili mayo, rolled Latvian pancakes with pumpkin cottage cheese and white truffle, or steak and eggs with an impressive 32 oz. Dry-aged ribeye.
6. Zazie (Cole Valley)
Zazie in Cole Valley doesn't offer reservations, so there's often a long wait, but it's well worth joining the waitlist when you arrive for brunch, as you'll get a text when your table's ready — and the food is out of this world. You can enjoy brunch seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
We'd grab a table on the covered heated patio to really make the most of the chilled vibe here. The Eggs Benny here are delish — Zazie's takes include the Pierre Noir with tomatoes, bacon, and a yummy lemon hollandaise, or the Divorcée with avocado, fontina, and bacon. The Croque Madame is pretty good too.
Sweet tooth calling? Try the French Toast with orange cinnamon butter and the Gingerbread Pancakes with bosc pears and Meyer lemon curd. Both are as amazing as they sound.
Alongside there are build-your-own Mimosas and a wide selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic brunch drinks. If you think menu prices seem high, don't forget a 20% tip for your server is included.
7. Abacá (Fisherman's Wharf)
Abacá opened in August 2021 and serves weekend-only brunch from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with reservations highly recommended. Everything on the Filipino-Californian menu sounds amazing, so the only problem you'll face is deciding what to order.
First up, check out the panderia case for some freshly baked pastries — the chef here is a trained pastry chef. Brunching with friends? Get some sharing dishes for the table, like the Bibingka Pancakes with lemon ricotta and blueberry muscovado syrup.
From the brunch menu, try the Savory Ensaymada French Toast with shrimp, bacon, scrambled eggs, and caviar hollandaise. Or go full-on Filipino style with the Tocino Silog: pork belly marinated in juicy pineapple, served with eggs and garlicky fried rice. You definitely won't leave Abacá hungry!
8. Plow (Potrero Hill)
Come to Plow for the potatoes, that's all we're saying. This place is renowned for its breakfast potatoes: Golden and crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. You can chow down on the aforementioned potatoes and a whole host of other delights on weekends from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and weekdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., with an outside table recommended on sunny days.
The menu here offers farm-to-table comfort food; order the Plow with house-made potatoes, eggs, lemon ricotta pancakes, and your choice of sausage patties, bacon, or chicken apple sausage.
The Proscuitto and Gruyere Toast is another favorite and comes with a side of, you guessed it, potatoes. If you fancy something sweet, the Custard French Toast with balsamic strawberries is a must. Plow doesn't take reservations, and it can get pretty busy. We suggest you arrive early to guarantee a seat, especially on weekends.
9. The Vault Garden (FiDi)
When the sun's shining, an al fresco brunch at The Vault Garden is an easy choice. Located in the 555 California Building plaza, brunch is served here from 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays, with a sophisticated menu of treats.
Get the oysters, Dungeness crab, or shrimp cocktail if you're here for seafood. Otherwise, the Salmon Benedict with fried potatoes, Vault Burger, or Loco Moco with garlic fried rice are all deliciously hearty options. For something sweet, try the Ginger-Sugar Dusted Beignets.
Don't forget to order a brunch cocktail or two to wash everything down. The cocktail menu is pleasingly imaginative, with beverages like Pebble Beach, with squid ink agave and red bell pepper-infused tequila — or keep it classic with The Vault Bloody Mary.
10. Yank Sing (Various locations)
For something a bit different, why not head for a dim sum brunch at Yank Sing? This family-owned restaurant opened in 1958 and is an iconic part of the San Francisco dining scene. There are two locations to choose from, but we'd go to the one in the Rincon Center.
Pop in for brunch from Wednesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and enjoy loads of dim sum classics served directly from the carts wheeled around the tables. As well as classics like BBQ pork buns, siu mai, and potstickers, the kurobuta pork dumplings are a must.
11. Starbelly (Castro)
With casual vibes, an eclectic menu with comfort food and cocktails, and heated patio and sidewalk seating, it's easy to see why reservations are recommended for brunch at Starbelly. Grab a table outside on weekends from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and choose between cozy, comforting dishes and lighter options.
Loco moco, chilaquiles, and a tempting challah French Toast with mascarpone all sound amazing, and there are pizzas, salads, and sandwiches to choose from, too. The Fried Chicken Po'Boy with radicchio slaw is a stand-out. On the lighter side, the overnight oats with almond butter and fruit or heirloom tomato gazpacho are both excellent choices.
12. Outerlands (Sunset)
Brunch blocks from the beach? Sign us up. Outerlands is located in a cozy, rustic dining room where you're surrounded by natural wood — or you can dine on the outdoor patio that's a real sun trap on summer days.
This is a no-reservations spot, so come early for the best chance at a table. Brunch is served Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and it can get busy.
The menu here has something for everyone, from the Dutch Pancake with ricotta and fruit to the Levain Toast. We'd also recommend the Trout Toast with capers and smoked trout. The bread here is amazing as it's baked fresh in-house. For something sweet, try the Sourdough Chocolate Cake; it's so good.
13. The Front Porch (Bernal Heights)
For those serious about Southern comfort food, The Front Porch in Bernal Heights is the place to enjoy a long, leisurely lunch after a late night. With brunch served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends, there's plenty of time to relax and choose your favorites from the menu.
The Eggs Benedict, Chicken Fried Steak, and Chicken and Waffle here are all seriously good. For something really hearty, get the Stoner Stack: fried chicken, cheese, bacon, fried egg, and homemade sausage gravy sandwiched between two biscuits with a side of grits or tater tots.
The indulgence also extends to The Front Porch's cocktail menu, with the Bloody Mary and bacon bestseller. If you can move after brunch here, you're not doing it right. One Yelp reviewer said, "I will go back again and again; I really enjoyed the food."
14. Palette Tea House (Fisherman's Wharf)
Fisherman's Wharf is home to one of the city's best spots for dim sum: Palette Tea House. From Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. and on weekends from 11 a.m., you can relax in the spacious dining room or on the patio and share brunch with friends and family.
For those who can't choose from the huge menu, there's a prix fixe option with some choices available. Another option is to get a dumpling sampler sharer for the table if you just can't decide. The Sichuan seafood dumpling and lobster dumpling with butter sauce are a must, though.
One reviewer on Yelp commented on the quality of the dim sum here: "[The] dim sum is of very high quality, boasting the perfect wrapper-to-filling ratio. The skillful wrapping by the dumpling masters ensures that the wrapper stays intact and doesn't break, a testament to their expertise."
15. Mymy (Nob Hill)
Mymy in Nob Hill doesn't accept reservations, so expect a wait. It's totally worth it just to dive into their huge brunch menu, though, served every day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On sunny days, bag a coveted sidewalk patio table and soak up the relaxed cafe vibe. Order the Parmesan Crusted Zucchini Ricotta Pancake with bacon or the Miss Mymy with eggs, the aforementioned pancakes, choice of meat, and crispy potatoes, and enjoy the absolutely huge hashbrowns.
The Baja California Benedict with thyme garlic shrimp and Dungeness crab is a must for seafood lovers, while the 6 Hours Corned Beef Hash also comes highly recommended. One Yelp reviewer was full of praise for the brunch spot, saying, "[Huge] Mymy fan! This spot is the best. There's always a line, but it goes quickly. Service is always fast, and the food doesn't disappoint and is presented beautifully."
16. Son and Garden (Tenderloin)
Could this be the most Instagrammable brunch spot in San Francisco? It just might be. With its flowers, pastel decor, and pink velvet seats, Son and Garden is definitely the place to impress a date or celebrate a special occasion. The food is just as gorgeous as the decor, too.
Get the Deep-Fried French Toast — because if there's any way to make French toast even better, it's deep-frying it. The Fried Chicken Benedict is a revelation, too, as are the Matcha Mochi Pancakes. For something sweet, savory, sticky, and moreish, try the Belly Ranchero Benedict with slow-cooked pork belly.
As if that wasn't enough, the cocktails here are also awesome. We'd recommend the Cloud 9, which comes topped with cotton candy. We'd also recommend you make reservations to avoid disappointment, with brunch served daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
17. Kitchen Story (Castro)
We don't need to be invited for bottomless mimosas twice, especially when they're around $23 per person with a 60-minute limit. Luckily, the food at Kitchen Story will help soak up those mimosas or other cocktails of your choice.
Definitely get the Millionaire's Bacon with pepper, brown sugar, and cayenne. One Yelp reviewer is having a love affair with it, saying, "I moved to LA from SF back in 2019. And in those four years since my move, I've never stopped thinking about Millionaire's bacon."
You should probably also get some French Toast or the Eggs Benedict with Meyer lemon hollandaise.
Kitchen Story doesn't take reservations on weekends, though you can reserve for weekdays. When it's warm, dine outside on the patio, with brunch served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and until 2:30 p.m. on weekends.
18. Spruce (Pacific Heights)
What better way to round up our pick of the city's best brunch spots than with a fine dining brunch in Pacific Heights. Spruce is the ultimate brunch spot for impressing family and friends, a date, or celebrating a special occasion. Brunch is served on weekends from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The three-course brunch menu here comes in at just under $100 and includes delights such as Dungeness crab toast, shrimp cocktail, coffee cake for the table, braised ribs, and lemon ricotta souffle pancake. For something really indulgent, there's caviar service, and to drink, you'll find an impressive selection of wines by the glass or bottle.