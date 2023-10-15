The 18 Best Brunch Spots In San Francisco

The Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, eclectic history and architecture — San Francisco is known for all of these things. The city is also renowned as one of the U.S.'s best food destinations. But what about brunch?

You'll be missing out if you don't check out some of the epic brunch spots on offer in the U.S.'s thirteenth most populated city. Brunch with friends, family, your other half — or even a solo brunch adventure — is the perfect start to a day of exploring all of San Francisco.

From cozy cafes to bustling beer halls, there is something for everyone, whether you're planning on sightseeing, hiking, or just rolling out of bed after a night on the town and in desperate need of sustenance. To help you decide where to head for your next brunch, we've rounded up the 18 best brunch spots in the city. Which one will you check out first?