How To Make Aldi Pork Schnitzel In The Air Fryer

Aldi's pork schnitzel is the perfect demonstration of food that is convenient without compromising on flavor. It's no secret that Aldi's frozen section is a treasure trove brimming with a diverse range of foods worth considering for purchase. Pork schnitzel may not have crossed your frozen-aisle radar, but it's absolutely worth a try. Moreover, this deliciously crumbed pork chop hits all the texture and taste notes when it's cooked in the air fryer.

Air fryer cooking, like frozen food, is designed for convenience. However, because air fryers are still up and coming, finding instructions that match the two together can be challenging. With the Deutsche Küche pork schnitzel from Aldi's precious frozen section, you want to be sure the pork is moist and safe to eat while the breaded exterior is crispy.

Set your air fryer between 390 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit and cook the schnitzel for 10-20 minutes. Make sure to flip them over during the cooking time, as this will allow for a crispy skin but evenly-cooked and juicy pork chop. It will take some experimenting with your air fryer to find the sweet spot, but there are some tips you can follow to discover it.