What Exactly Is Vanilla Milk And What Goes Into It?

Most of us can remember enjoying a glass of chocolate milk in our childhood, whether we bought it in ready-to-drink containers or whipped up homemade chocolate milk ourselves using chocolate syrup and regular milk. But, chocolate milk isn't the only tasty spin on a glass of cold milk that's out there. You can also enjoy another kind of dairy drink called vanilla milk.

Vanilla milk, similar to chocolate milk, is a flavored milk that's typically sweetened. However, instead of having a chocolatey taste to it, this drink is infused with vanilla for a unique flavor and aroma. Just like chocolate milk, this is a delicious drink to hydrate yourself with, whether you're a kid or just a kid at heart.

Of course, there's a little more to vanilla milk than just its taste and scent. Understanding the ins and outs of this drink is what will help you figure out if this might be your new go-to milky treat.