Level Up Your Cake Decorating Skills With TikTok's Lace Hack

Decorating a cake can be intimidating; piping skills take a lot of practice and dexterity to develop. But your next cake doesn't need a complete set of piping tips to be beautiful! A TikTok creator known for some pretty wacky cooking content shared a different technique you can try. She took a cake, laid some lace over the top, and used edible spray paint to print a design on the frosting.

Any patterned material with holes can work here, like a piece of lace, an old crocheted doily you never knew what to do with, or even fishnet stockings. It's an easy way to decorate a cake, whether it's one you just baked or a sheet cake you picked up from the store, as it appears the user did for this video. It turns the material into a stencil, giving you a negative image of the lace when you add a contrasting color. There are multiple ways to accomplish the effect and some essential tips to follow to do it right (so you don't get roasted on your own TikTok).