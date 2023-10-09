Switch Up Your Next Potluck With Mashed Potato Salad

Mashed potatoes are one of those comforting side dishes that's met with nostalgic memories and heartwarming reactions. There are many ways to upgrade mashed potatoes, yet one yet to be addressed is how it can be made to suit a potluck. Amidst the frenzy of serving spoons and eager guests diving to the serving table for a quick nibble, mashed potatoes often don't present a visually appealing addition to the party plate. There is a solution if you still want spuds to take center stage; the answer is mashed potato salad.

Mashed potato salad is a dish that's reminiscent of potato salad and mashed potatoes. It combines fresh, crunchy ingredients with mashed potatoes, potato chunks, and a creamy dressing to create a delicious potluck winner that unites attractive elements of both dishes: Texture and flavor.

This salad can use either leftover mashed potatoes or very tender boiled potatoes. Ideally, if you're using the latter, the best way to achieve a chunkier texture is to cook the potatoes for longer than you would for potato salad and then half-heartedly mash them. You want them to have a slightly fluffy exterior but a chunkier yet tender center, which will wonderfully take on the flavor of the dressing and add some texture contrast. It's filling, comforting, and utterly irresistible. This will surely be a hit at your next potluck.