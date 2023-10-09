Switch Up Your Next Potluck With Mashed Potato Salad
Mashed potatoes are one of those comforting side dishes that's met with nostalgic memories and heartwarming reactions. There are many ways to upgrade mashed potatoes, yet one yet to be addressed is how it can be made to suit a potluck. Amidst the frenzy of serving spoons and eager guests diving to the serving table for a quick nibble, mashed potatoes often don't present a visually appealing addition to the party plate. There is a solution if you still want spuds to take center stage; the answer is mashed potato salad.
Mashed potato salad is a dish that's reminiscent of potato salad and mashed potatoes. It combines fresh, crunchy ingredients with mashed potatoes, potato chunks, and a creamy dressing to create a delicious potluck winner that unites attractive elements of both dishes: Texture and flavor.
This salad can use either leftover mashed potatoes or very tender boiled potatoes. Ideally, if you're using the latter, the best way to achieve a chunkier texture is to cook the potatoes for longer than you would for potato salad and then half-heartedly mash them. You want them to have a slightly fluffy exterior but a chunkier yet tender center, which will wonderfully take on the flavor of the dressing and add some texture contrast. It's filling, comforting, and utterly irresistible. This will surely be a hit at your next potluck.
Boil 'em, mash 'em, stick 'em in a salad
One of the most remarkable aspects of this salad lies in its adaptability. It can be made with partially, entirely, or leftover mashed potatoes. While the partially mashed potatoes will provide a tender bite, if you're using fully mashed potatoes, you can rest assured that you will add crispiness and texture with the fresh ingredients.
Alongside the potatoes, this salad can also be highly versatile in dressings and extras. Dressings can include a mixture of mayonnaise, mustard, or sour cream. These will give the salad a creamy edge bordering on mashed potato territory. However, with the addition of crunchy vegetables, like chopped radish, celery, red onion, or scallions, it still stands firmly in the salad realm. If you're using leftover mashed potatoes that have already been seasoned, consider this when flavoring the salad.
This salad also has the advantage of capturing the eye with some vibrant glints of colors. Picture the pink radish, green scallions, or bright yellow egg drawing attention and intrigue at the potluck table. Lastly, one of the ultimate reasons to try this out is its temperature flexibility, as this salad can easily be served warm on colder days or chilled when the hot weather passes through.
Japanese style
If you ever have the pleasure of venturing to an izakaya, a casual Japanese bar serving small plates, you may be lucky enough to find mashed potato salad on the menu. This mashed potato salad is an absolute culinary gem. Seasoned with Japanese mayonnaise, like Kewpie, and rice vinegar, the salad has a moreish tang and deeply savory flavor. It's one of those dishes that makes you instantly smile.
The Japanese mashed potato salad may include crunchy carrots, salted cucumbers, crispy bacon slices, and chopped eggs. The slightly mashed potatoes meld with the umami flavor of the Japanese mayonnaise to bring the rest of the ingredients together and create an insatiable salad.
The borders of your imagination limit what you incorporate into this mashed potato salad. Fluffy, crunchy, and smothered in a creamy dressing, this salad is sure to be a favorite at your next potluck.