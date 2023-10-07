Wasabi Hot Chocolate Is A Real Thing, But What Does It Taste Like?

In the colder months, especially during the frigid holiday season, many people turn to hot chocolate to keep themselves warm. The hot liquid actually helps warm one's body thanks to slightly heating up the core. However, if you want to heat up your tongue as well, then you should try the spicy combination that is wasabi hot chocolate.

At first glance, wasabi and chocolate look like they belong to different worlds. As many know, wasabi is a Japanese condiment that is akin to a spicy horseradish sauce. Green in color, it's typically served with seafood like sushi. Real wasabi comes from an actual wasabi plant, but there are fake variants out there as well that mix horseradish with additives to create an imitation. Alternatively, chocolate has existed in the realm of sweets and desserts, forming the creamy basis for many recipes, whether it be the more bitter dark chocolate or sweeter milk chocolate. However, chocolate is more versatile than that and can even be used to bring out the richness of meats.

As far as flavor, wasabi hot chocolate combines the richness and decadence of chocolate with the sharpness and heat of wasabi. Wasabi gives the mixture a slightly bitter taste that cuts through the sweetness of the chocolate. However, it's worth noting that in most variations the wasabi flavoring isn't as strong as you might be used to, mellowed by the chocolate. The drink should indeed have a bit of a kick though.