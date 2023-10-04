The Balkan Sausage That'll Stand Out From The Rest Of Your Grilled Meat

Ćevapi most likely originated in Serbia. The word itself, "ćevapi," is derived from the Persian word "ćevap", which translates to "grilled meat" or "meat skewer." The dish is similar to köfte, a Turkish dish that is also made by forming meat and then grilling it.

The first references to the dish are from the 1800s, during the time that the Balkans were under the rule of the Ottoman Empire. Ottoman influence pervades Balkan cuisine in the form of many dishes, such as baklava, which is a popular dessert in the region.

Ćevapi gained particular popularity as an accompaniment for alcoholic beverages, especially in Belgrade, the purported birthplace of the dish. It's said the sausages were originally the creation of a family restaurant owner who had the idea to take pljeskavica (a Serbian-style burger) and form it into the shape of a kofta. Though preparations will vary from region to region, most establishments will serve a similar dish of short, stout sausages, prepared with the traditional accompaniments.