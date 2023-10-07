Add Mozzarella Sticks To Grilled Cheese For The Ultimate Comfort Food
Grilled cheese is undeniably one of the most satisfying comfort foods because it checks all the right boxes. It's a symphony of cheesy, buttery goodness encased in a crispy toast. Plus, it's one of the easiest dishes to prepare, making it accessible to almost anyone, even those who consider themselves kitchen novices. However, if you've never ventured into the realm of adding mozzarella sticks to your classic grilled cheese, you're truly missing out on a world of flavors.
If you're already a fan of these crunchy, gooey sticks paired with marinara sauce, you probably need persuasion to try this combination. Yet, there are several compelling reasons why adding mozzarella sticks can elevate your grilled cheese game in terms of flavor and texture. First, when properly fried, mozzarella sticks develop a pleasing, crisp exterior that brings an exciting contrast to your sandwich. Second, adding mozzarella cheese contributes to that sought-after cheese pull, which is the hallmark of the perfect grilled cheese. Moreover, the creamy nature of mozzarella complements the nutty cheddar or smooth American cheese beautifully.
How to incorporate mozzarella sticks into grilled cheese
Some preparation is required to infuse mozzarella sticks into your grilled cheese creation. You can't simply add frozen mozzarella sticks to your bread and cheese slices before grilling; they need to be cooked separately first. The most effective way to cook mozzarella sticks at home is by using an air fryer. Consider using three to four mozzarella sticks for a standard grilled cheese sandwich. Monitoring the cooking time is essential to prevent the mozzarella cheese from oozing out of the sticks. Once done, let the mozzarella sticks cool slightly before adding them to the grilled cheese.
While the mozzarella sticks are air frying, assemble and prepare your ingredients for the ultimate grilled cheese. After you've added half of the cheese to the bottom slice of bread, add the air-fried mozzarella sticks on top and then top with more cheese and the final piece of bread.
Why mozzarella cheese Is an excellent addition to grilled cheese
While mozzarella cheese might not be the first choice for many when making grilled cheese, with American cheese and cheddar being more popular options, it's a fantastic choice to enhance the sandwich's overall appeal. The unique stretching process during its production results in a stretchiness that lends a delightful dimension to a grilled cheese sandwich. If you've ever witnessed the making of mozzarella cheese, you'll know that the stretching step transforms it into the gooey, stringy cheese we adore on pizza. This makes it an ideal addition to any grilled cheese. But, if you want to take things a step further, you could skip cheddar or American cheese and add more mozzarella or another great melting cheese like Fontina. Then, add a spoonful of marinara sauce to create a grilled cheese that tastes just like a plate of mozzarella sticks.