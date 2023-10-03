Transform Your Egg Salad By Swapping Hard Boiled Eggs For Fried

There are plenty of ways to elevate your egg salad game with unexpected ingredients – such as this spicy egg salad recipe. But you can also do so by changing one simple technique: how you prepare those eggs. So before you put a pot of water on the stove to boil, consider breaking out the skillet instead. Yes, you read that right: Fried eggs can truly transform your egg salad!

As tasty as hard-boiled eggs are, they're also drier than their fried counterparts. While fried egg yolks maintain a delectable creamy texture, yolks from hard-boiled eggs will inevitably crumble — not to mention the risk of those yolks turning an unappetizing green if they cook even a moment too long. In addition to being moister, fried eggs also have a richer, nuttier taste thanks to something called the Maillard reaction — which happens when glucose and protein interact during the cooking process.