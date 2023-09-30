Barbecue Ribs Vs Spaghetti: Which First Date Meal Is Worse, According To Our Readers

Have you ever been on a first date that has gone horribly wrong? Maybe they talked about themselves the entire time, they were two hours late, or you couldn't look away while they spent the entire night eating the messiest food imaginable. The right activity will make or break a first date, but so can the meal you order. Dinner dates are often awkward – you're trying to get to know someone who is making direct eye contact with you from across the table while you try to eat your meal and keep the conversation going at the same time. When you're perusing the menu, consider what cuisine will be relatively mess-free, and avoid foods that will require a whole stack of napkins.

The Daily Meal posed a question to readers on Facebook, asking foodies, "What's the worst food to order on a date: spaghetti or ribs?" While commenters can agree that both ribs and spaghetti have the potential to be seriously messy, a majority of responses claimed that ribs are not ideal to enjoy on a first date. One commenter put it ever so intricately, "Ribs, because of the need to lick the fingies." Sadly for barbecue lovers, we have to agree; the thought of sitting across from a date while they are sucking sauce off of their hands gives us the ick. If you are a hardcore ribs fan, save the trip to your favorite comfort food spot until you've celebrated your first month-iversary.