California Fast Food Workers Rejoice As The State Finally Increases Its Minimum Wage

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law on September 28 that raises the minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 per hour. The law, Assembly Bill 1228, applies to employees of restaurant chains that have at least 60 locations in California, with the exception of restaurants that make and sell bread as a standalone menu item, such as Panera Bread. The pay increase will take effect on April 1, 2024; when it does, California's half-million fast food workers will have the highest minimum wage in the United States.

Until the new law goes into effect, fast food restaurants in California will continue to offer a minimum wage of $16.60 per hour. The state's minimum wage for workers in other industries holds for now at $15.50, the second-highest in the nation, falling 24 cents below Washington. However, even with the impending wage increases in the fast food industry, California's minimum wage workers will continue to earn less than the state's living wage, which is $21.24 for adults with no children, according to estimates from MIT.

Higher wages aren't the only thing to come out of the new law. AB 1228 also establishes a new fast food council for California. The council will have nine members: two representatives of the fast food industry, two franchisees, two employees, a pair of employee advocates, and one unaffiliated member of the public who will chair the council.