Spiced Sweet Potato And Kale Stew Recipe

This recipe for spiced sweet potato and kale stew, developed by Kristen Carli MS, RD, combines the earthy sweetness of sweet potatoes with the robust green goodness of kale. This dish is not just a delicious meal, but also a comforting bowl of nourishment that will fill your home with irresistible aromas and your taste buds with a variety of flavors.

Carli tells us, "As a registered dietitian, I always advise my patients to eat a variety of plant foods. That includes lots of fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and seeds. This dish is an excellent way to increase your plant consumption for the week!"

This wholesome dish brings together the natural sweetness of sweet potatoes, the nutty richness of chickpeas, and the earthy vibrancy of kale, all infused with a medley of aromatic spices. Whether you're seeking a cozy meal for a chilly evening or simply craving a hearty, nutritious dish, this recipe is sure to satisfy your cravings and warm your soul.