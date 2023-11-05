Spiced Sweet Potato And Kale Stew Recipe
This recipe for spiced sweet potato and kale stew, developed by Kristen Carli MS, RD, combines the earthy sweetness of sweet potatoes with the robust green goodness of kale. This dish is not just a delicious meal, but also a comforting bowl of nourishment that will fill your home with irresistible aromas and your taste buds with a variety of flavors.
Carli tells us, "As a registered dietitian, I always advise my patients to eat a variety of plant foods. That includes lots of fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and seeds. This dish is an excellent way to increase your plant consumption for the week!"
This wholesome dish brings together the natural sweetness of sweet potatoes, the nutty richness of chickpeas, and the earthy vibrancy of kale, all infused with a medley of aromatic spices. Whether you're seeking a cozy meal for a chilly evening or simply craving a hearty, nutritious dish, this recipe is sure to satisfy your cravings and warm your soul.
Gather your spiced sweet potato and kale stew ingredients
To make this dish, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need the veggies: sweet potato and kale. You will also need the ingredients that add major flavor: broth, salt, pepper, ground coriander, smoked paprika, ground cumin, olive oil, and minced garlic. Lastly, be sure to include the chickpeas and the coconut milk to round out the dish.
As far as ingredient substitutions, Carli has a few notes. She says, "If you don't have sweet potatoes, you can use regular potatoes, butternut squash, or even carrots as a substitute. Kale can be substituted with other leafy greens like spinach, collard greens, Swiss chard, or even cabbage. Adjust the cooking time as needed, as some greens may cook faster than others."
Heat up the spices and sweet potato
Heat a large Dutch oven or pot over medium heat. Then, add in the olive oil. Once the oil is hot, add in the sweet potatoes, salt, pepper, ground coriander, ground cumin, minced garlic, and smoked paprika. Stir these ingredients well to evenly distribute the spices.
This technique of heating spices in oil to release their flavors and aromas is called "blooming." The process enhances the depth and complexity of the spices, making them more vibrant in the final dish.
Pour in the broth before simmering
Then, add in the vegetable broth. Bring the mixture to a boil, before lowering to a simmer. Continue to simmer for 10 minutes. This will allow the sweet potatoes to quickly cook before adding in the remaining, more delicate, ingredients.
If you're familiar with roasting sweet potatoes, you may be questioning how it is possible for the sweet potatoes to cook in only 10 minutes. Here's a tip: boiling is a relatively quick method compared to baking or roasting sweet potatoes. Not to mention it also ensures even cooking throughout the sweet potato.
Add the remaining ingredients
Lastly, add in the coconut milk for some creaminess, as well as the chickpeas and kale. Be sure to stir these ingredients well, trying to fully immerse the kale into the liquid. Then, continue to simmer the stew for about 10 more minutes to allow the flavor to develop.
The texture of kale in soup is often more appealing to many people than raw kale for several reasons. Carli tells us, "Cooking kale in soup softens its texture, making it more tender and easier to chew." Raw kale can be quite tough and fibrous, which can be less pleasant to eat, especially when it's used as a salad green. This dish can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days. To reheat, simply zap it in the microwave.
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 sweet potatoes, cubed
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- ½ teaspoon ground coriander
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 8 cups unsalted vegetable broth
- 1 (13.6 ounce) can unsweetened coconut milk
- 1 (15 ounce) can chickpeas, drained
- 1 small bunch kale (about 2 cups), stems and ribs removed, chopped
- Heat a large pot over medium heat. Add the olive oil, sweet potato, garlic, and spices. Stir well.
- Add the broth. Bring to a boil and lower to a simmer for 10 minutes.
- Add the coconut milk, chickpeas, and kale. Stir and simmer for another 10 minutes.
|Calories per Serving
|253
|Total Fat
|16.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|10.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|20.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.6 g
|Total Sugars
|3.6 g
|Sodium
|493.3 mg
|Protein
|7.5 g