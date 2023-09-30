Scrambled Eggs Are The Perfect Vehicle For Sneaking In Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Leafy greens are full of essential vitamins, antioxidants, and more healthy benefits. Regardless of which greens you choose to add to your breakfast, you'll be getting plenty of nutrients.

Kale, for instance, is high in vitamins K and C, as well as potassium, iron, and magnesium. It's also thought to help lower cholesterol levels due to its ability to bind to a compound called "bile acids" formed in the digestive system.

If you prefer spinach, this green is also high in vitamin C, potassium, and magnesium. It also contains vitamin E, which promotes better vision and brain function and also serves as an antioxidant.

Collard greens offer a boost of vitamin K as well, which is important for maintaining strong bones. And all of these greens are also high in fiber, which helps not only with digestion but with liver function, as well. So no matter which leafy green you choose, you're in good hands. Feeling adventurous? Broccoli, peppers, onions, and tomatoes all rock in a scramble, too.

Plus, eggs themselves are nothing to sneeze at nutritionally, either. Eggs have plenty of protein, as well as iron and choline (which is important for cell maintenance). Scramble them in olive oil for additional nutritional benefits and a dose of healthy fats.