Scrambled Eggs Are The Perfect Vehicle For Sneaking In Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
"Eat more veggies" is always good advice, but when it actually comes to incorporating more greens into your diet, sometimes doing so is easier said than done. Sprinkling in a handful of greens here and there can make a big difference, as veggies pack in extra nutrition, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, even in small amounts.
One easy way to get a little extra health boost in your daily routine is to use your morning eggs as a base for a colorful, greens-filled breakfast. Leafy greens of all sorts cook down and incorporate wonderfully into a scramble, the creamy mildness of the eggs offsetting the bitterness of veggies like kale and collards. And it's fast to whip up, too: Minimal prep work, just a few minutes in a hot pan, and you're ready to eat. Starting the day with a helping of healthy vegetables will get you off on the right foot and ready to tackle whatever's in store.
Health benefits of leafy greens in eggs
Leafy greens are full of essential vitamins, antioxidants, and more healthy benefits. Regardless of which greens you choose to add to your breakfast, you'll be getting plenty of nutrients.
Kale, for instance, is high in vitamins K and C, as well as potassium, iron, and magnesium. It's also thought to help lower cholesterol levels due to its ability to bind to a compound called "bile acids" formed in the digestive system.
If you prefer spinach, this green is also high in vitamin C, potassium, and magnesium. It also contains vitamin E, which promotes better vision and brain function and also serves as an antioxidant.
Collard greens offer a boost of vitamin K as well, which is important for maintaining strong bones. And all of these greens are also high in fiber, which helps not only with digestion but with liver function, as well. So no matter which leafy green you choose, you're in good hands. Feeling adventurous? Broccoli, peppers, onions, and tomatoes all rock in a scramble, too.
Plus, eggs themselves are nothing to sneeze at nutritionally, either. Eggs have plenty of protein, as well as iron and choline (which is important for cell maintenance). Scramble them in olive oil for additional nutritional benefits and a dose of healthy fats.
Which greens go well in eggs?
Eggs are one of those foods that go well with just about everything, from cheese and toast to rice and beans. So when it comes to picking vegetables to pair with your morning scramble, you won't be very limited in matching flavor profiles. Everything from semi-sweet spinach to peppery arugula will mix well with eggs. However, if you plan on adding any additional ingredients into the mix — such as cheese, meat, or other veggies — you might want to stick with pairings that are tried and true.
Combine kale, eggs, garlic, and a little mozzarella or parmesan cheese for a hearty scramble. If you prefer spinach, you might consider pairing it with mushrooms and a touch of feta. Collard greens go well with onions, garlic, and a sprinkle of cheddar (and maybe some chopped ham). Scrambled eggs are one of those dishes you can really get creative with, especially when it comes to incorporating vegetables. Got some leftover asparagus? Throw some in! What about avocado or zucchini? Throw those in there, too. It's hard to find a vegetable that won't taste delicious when enveloped in hearty cooked eggs.
Regardless of which veggies you pick, always be sure to cook them first to cook off the water from the vegetables, then add the eggs towards the end. Otherwise, your scramble may end up a little runny. That aside, scrambled eggs are a great vehicle for getting in those necessary servings of veggies.