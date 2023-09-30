What To Be Mindful Of When Making Mashed Potatoes In The Slow Cooker

Slow cookers always make things a little easier. Being able to throw ingredients in, set a dial, and step away from the kitchen means no babysitting pots of boiling water or having to skim or stir every so often — right? Though using a slow cooker does mean less active, hands-on monitoring, it doesn't always mean you can set it and completely forget it. This is especially true for making slow cooker mashed potatoes, which need to be checked on regularly to prevent milk caramelization.

If you're cooking potatoes for an extended period of time, caramelization or browning may happen, especially where the dairy comes in contact with the sides of the pot (where the heat is most intense). While this won't affect the taste of the final product (and may even impart a richer flavor), it will affect the appearance of the potatoes. So, if that matters to you, you'll need to come back and stir more frequently or remove the brown bits towards the end of the cooking time.