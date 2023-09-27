Chipotle Is Testing Out A Robot That Makes Almost 200 Burrito Bowls Per Hour
The age of AI and robotics is upon us, and Chipotle is apparently embracing this revolution with a robot capable of producing nearly 200 burrito bowls per hour. Chipotle has partnered with Hyphen, a company known for designing robotic solutions for restaurants. Hyphen has developed a robotic burrito bowl-making assembly line, aptly named "The Makeline," for the Mexican chain.
The innovative system can take customer orders and create a burrito bowl from start to finish, including any requested add-ons, faster and more efficiently than a human. According to Insider, The Makeline can churn out up to 180 bowls per hour, while a human can manage 30 bowls at best.
Chipotle commented on the partnership during an earnings call in April, viewing it as an opportunity to provide customers with a more precise and consistent experience. Initially, the technology is expected to streamline Chipotle's digital sales, which currently account for more than $3 billion in annual sales. The Makeline is still in the testing phase; Chipotle anticipates deploying these machines in its restaurants within the next year or so.
How The Makeline works
On its website, Hyphen describes the technology as "intuitive UI with superpowers," emphasizing its capability to streamline food production, thus allowing staff more time for customer service. An appealing aspect for companies like Chipotle is the system's ability to measure ingredients accurately, thus reducing waste. This feature holds particular significance for a chain with more than 3,000 restaurants, especially as Chipotle plans to eventually more than double that number to more than 7,000.
According to Insider, which had an exclusive look at the operation, the bowl-making assembly line is straightforward. Metal arms guide the bowls through the assembly line, while precisely measured ingredients are dispensed along the way. The machine adjusts the amount of ingredients based on the add-ons in the customer's order, effectively reducing costs through precise algorithms — an advantage that a human bowl maker could never achieve without individually weighing each ingredient.
While the machine can prepare burrito ingredients, according to Insider, it currently lacks the capability to roll burritos, leaving that task to human hands.
Chipotle's other robotic initiatives
While The Makeline stands as Chipotle's most significant AI and robotics endeavor, it's not the company's first venture into this field. The chain also employs "Chippy" and "Autocado." "Chippy" is an "autonomous kitchen assistant" created by Miso Robotics, designed to faithfully replicate Chipotle's tortilla chip recipe, even accommodating variations in salt and lime similar to what a human chef might produce. "Chippy" made its debut in a real Chipotle restaurant in September 2022.
"Autocado," meanwhile, automates the process of preparing fresh guacamole, a signature component of the Chipotle menu. This system selects and prepares avocados, including the often tedious and potentially hazardous task of pitting them. However, the final product is still seasoned and mashed by hand, preserving the authenticity and freshness of one of the chain's favorite toppings.
Beyond robotics, the chain plans to introduce fast-cooking grills to reduce chicken cooking time. Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol said in the company's April earnings call that all of these initiatives aim to enhance the guest experience and create a better work environment for employees.