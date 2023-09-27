Chipotle Is Testing Out A Robot That Makes Almost 200 Burrito Bowls Per Hour

The age of AI and robotics is upon us, and Chipotle is apparently embracing this revolution with a robot capable of producing nearly 200 burrito bowls per hour. Chipotle has partnered with Hyphen, a company known for designing robotic solutions for restaurants. Hyphen has developed a robotic burrito bowl-making assembly line, aptly named "The Makeline," for the Mexican chain.

The innovative system can take customer orders and create a burrito bowl from start to finish, including any requested add-ons, faster and more efficiently than a human. According to Insider, The Makeline can churn out up to 180 bowls per hour, while a human can manage 30 bowls at best.

Chipotle commented on the partnership during an earnings call in April, viewing it as an opportunity to provide customers with a more precise and consistent experience. Initially, the technology is expected to streamline Chipotle's digital sales, which currently account for more than $3 billion in annual sales. The Makeline is still in the testing phase; Chipotle anticipates deploying these machines in its restaurants within the next year or so.