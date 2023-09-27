Should You Rinse Canned Clams Before Eating Them?

Fresh seafood, and in particular shellfish, can be a big luxury to eat. That's because unless you live right on the coast (and sometimes even then), these foods can be pretty pricey. The good news is that thanks to a man named Nicolas Appert, we've been able to can foods since around the 19th century.

You can find just about any food imaginable in cans, including seafood such as clams. Canned clams are convenient, shelf-stable, and budget-friendly, making them a great alternative to their fresh counterparts. Plus, these canned shellfish actually come pre-cooked. That means that you can throw them into recipes or eat them plain without having to do any additional boiling or steaming on your part.

However, while clams are pre-cooked, that doesn't necessarily mean that you should eat them straight out of the jar. Some people feel that it's best to rinse your canned clams in cold water before digging in for a tasty snack or using them for cooking. That can help keep them clean. At the same time, others feel that rinsing could dilute your clams' flavor. To help you decide which camp you fall into, it pays to know the full arguments for each stance.