How To Make Potato Soup Without The Hassle Of Peeling And Dicing

Nothing hits the spot quite like a silky smooth potato soup in the cool autumn and winter months. The best thing about potato soup is that to make it, you can toss all the ingredients into a crock pot, leave it alone, and check on it after a few hours. However, with potatoes, the prep work can get tedious –- especially if you are making a big batch and have to peel and dice a bunch of spuds. Instead, a good way to avoid the hassle of peeling and chopping potatoes is to go with the more hands-off method of baking them in the oven.

While baking potatoes technically takes longer than boiling them, you can bake them whole with the skins on and won't have to worry about any prep work. Plus, when baking potatoes, you won't have to watch the pot to ensure it doesn't boil over. This means you can spend that time doing something else, like dicing and cooking your onions or even preparing another side dish for the potato soup. Baked beans, sautéed asparagus, and garlic bread are all great sides for almost any hearty potato-based soup.