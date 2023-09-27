It's Time We Start Appreciating V8 Juice As A Convenient Meat Marinade

In order to make an effective marinade, three main elements are generally necessary — flavoring alone won't quite do the trick. Acid and oil are important for locking it all in and keeping the meat moist. As discussed, V8 juice is already pretty acidic. But adding a touch more acid will improve upon those base notes. Lemon or lime juice are both great options that pair well with the vegetable juice, especially the spicy version.

Hot sauces made with vinegar are another great option for adding a little more acid. Tabasco is one that is well known to pair well with V8 juice. Worcestershire sauce also contains vinegar and makes a great addition to just about any marinade. A little bit of beer can also work well as it is slightly acidic and will complement the juice's flavors.

Not all marinades call for oil, of course, but it definitely plays its part in improving the overall juiciness of your meat. It doesn't have to be added directly to the marinade either. If you'd prefer, you can rub the oil directly into the meat before adding it to the marinade. That way you won't have to worry about the ingredients separating too much while it rests.