If You're A True Pickle Fan, Try Covering Them In Chocolate

Chocolate-dipped strawberries and chocolate-coated pretzels are classic desserts that most of us are familiar with. However, what most people haven't heard of is chocolate-covered pickles. As the name implies, they're simply pickles that have been coated in chocolate. They're a combination of tangy and sweet and are sometimes topped with salt or sprinkles to add some dimension to the treat.

While chocolate-covered pickles may not exactly be commonplace, they're not as obscure as you might imagine. Back in 2018, Malley's Chocolates, a chocolate company in Ohio, rolled out chocolate-covered pickles as a treat for St. Patrick's Day. On top of that, YouTubers Rhett and Link did a taste-test dipping pickles in chocolate in a video on their YouTube channel.

But to see why chocolate-dipped pickles are a thing in the first place, it pays to try them. You might just be surprised at how delicious they turn out to be.