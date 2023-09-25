If You're A True Pickle Fan, Try Covering Them In Chocolate
Chocolate-dipped strawberries and chocolate-coated pretzels are classic desserts that most of us are familiar with. However, what most people haven't heard of is chocolate-covered pickles. As the name implies, they're simply pickles that have been coated in chocolate. They're a combination of tangy and sweet and are sometimes topped with salt or sprinkles to add some dimension to the treat.
While chocolate-covered pickles may not exactly be commonplace, they're not as obscure as you might imagine. Back in 2018, Malley's Chocolates, a chocolate company in Ohio, rolled out chocolate-covered pickles as a treat for St. Patrick's Day. On top of that, YouTubers Rhett and Link did a taste-test dipping pickles in chocolate in a video on their YouTube channel.
But to see why chocolate-dipped pickles are a thing in the first place, it pays to try them. You might just be surprised at how delicious they turn out to be.
Pick and prep your pickles
This snack calls for your favorite pickles, chocolate for melting, and a bit of coconut oil. If you want to make them at home, note that you can use any style of pickles. Some people advocate for bread and butter pickles because they're sweet, while others opt for dill pickles. Get creative and try whatever style gherkin you like.
The shape of the pickles can vary a bit, too. You can use whole pickles and poke them with a skewer, which can make them easier to dip. If you want more of a bite-sized treat, use pickle slices. If you go this route, when you're ready to dip the pickles, hold one end of the slice and dip the other half into the chocolate. Or, to fully coat them, you can use a fork to toss them in the melted chocolate.
Either way, the pickles need to be dried before you try to coat them, or the chocolate won't stick. You can pat the pickles with a paper towel to get rid of excess brine. Additionally, some recipes suggest tossing them in sugar before dipping. Just make sure that if you coat the pickles in sugar, you let them dry out for several minutes before trying to work with them.
Dip and decorate your snack
With your pickles prepped and ready to go, it's time to get down to the fun part of making chocolate-covered pickles — the decorating. For this step, you'll first need to melt some chocolate. (If your melted chocolate is too thick or clumps up, add a little bit of coconut oil to help smooth out the consistency.)
Then, dip, dunk, or roll the pickles in the melted chocolate. You can completely coat the pickles in chocolate, or you can just dip a portion of them in the confection. Either way, once you're satisfied with how they turn out, it's time to decorate. Sprinkle them with salt, dust them with a bit of sugar, or add colorful sprinkles.
When you're satisfied with the pickles' decorations, pop them in the freezer and allow them to harden. Then, take them out and bite into them. Who knows — you may just have uncovered your new favorite dessert.