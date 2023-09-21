Apparently, Four Loko Frappés Exist (And We Kinda Want To Try One)
If you've spent any time on a college campus, in a dimly lit club, or at a backyard BBQ in the 2000s, you probably had a run-in with Four Loko. The intensely boozy beverage was invented in 2005 by a group of fraternity brothers determined to create the ultimate party drink. The creators dubbed their alcoholic energy drink Four Loko in honor of the original four ingredients that give the beverage its intense buzz: caffeine, taurine, guarana, and wormwood. The drink is known for its fast-acting buzz and mood-boosting energy, but we did not expect Four Lokos to be enjoyed in frappé form. The frozen drink, usually reserved for sweet blends like coffee and mocha, can be found mixing with your favorite Four Loko flavor in Bolivia.
One TikToker shared this surprising discovery with followers, claiming, "They also sell them in 3 packs and have representatives promoting them at the store." The colorful blend of blue and purple topped with whipped cream and matching blue syrup looked surprisingly appetizing until we remembered just how strong this frozen beverage must actually be. Commenters were shocked that this Bolivian bakery was serving such high alcoholic content in the middle of the day but were extremely curious about how it tasted. Luckily, we are pretty sure you could try to recreate the viral concoction by blending your favorite Four Loko flavor with some ice.
Customize your own Four Loko frappé
While you may not be able to get your hands on a freshly blended Four Loko frappé in any U.S. food courts, you can still crack open a carbonated can and attempt to recreate the eye-catching beverage at home. A creator on TikTok shared their boozy concoction that looks surprisingly easy to make. Simply add your favorite flavor of Four Loko to a blender with ice and combine until smooth. What you're left with is a drink similar to a margarita, with double buzz. You can even sprinkle in all your favorite toppings for an extra bit of fun. Consider adding sour gummies or popping candies to your drink for a bite of texture, or experiment with popping boba at the bottom of your cup. Top with whipped cream and flavored syrup for the ultimate finish.
At one point in history, Four Loko was almost banned from America due to its high mixture of caffeine and alcohol. Its reputation for being a "blackout in a can" caught on rather quickly, especially amongst college students who loved the intense buzz they experienced while remaining fully alert thanks to the intense caffeine content. While the drink no longer contains caffeine, the alcohol content within still packs quite a punch, and blending it into a boozy frozen treat will definitely amuse your party guests and their taste buds.