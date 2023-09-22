What Makes A German Meat Fondue Unique?

If you make vegetable broth often, you might already have the ingredients for the base of a classic fleischfondue in your fridge. To kick things off, you can brown your halved onion in a large saucepan, with or without oil. Carrots, leeks, celery, peppercorns, and stock (plus any other ingredients you fancy in your vegetable broth) go in next; then let them simmer for around 15 minutes or so. Once you strain it and transfer it to your fondue pot, it will be time to prep your meat and vegetables.

Bratwurst and other types of German sausage would obviously be welcome, but you can use any meat you like — just make sure to keep the raw stuff on a dedicated plate to avoid cross-contamination. Once you choose your fighters, cut them into bite-sized pieces and skewer them with fondue sticks, along with any vegetables you want in the mix. If you're working with ground meat, tradition would have you form it into small meatballs after seasoning it with a beaten egg, breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, and paprika.

At this point, it's almost party time. But it wouldn't be a fleischfondue fête without a couple of homemade sauces.