Cheez-Its Are The Secret Ingredient You Need For Top-Notch Breaded Chicken

Cookbook author Alison Roman once tweeted that she would "Take a cheez-it, chew it up, spit it out and sandwich it between two regular cheez-its." Her singular and slightly graphic declaration goes to show that the bright orange snack is impeccable on its own. But When you consider that Cheez-Its were invented to taste like Welsh rarebit in cracker form, the idea of incorporating them into your dinner doesn't sound sacrilegious — or, shall we say, snackreligious — in the slightest.

Indeed, crushed-up Cheez-Its provide a perfectly crispy coating and a subtly cheesy flavor to all sorts of savory dishes, including roasted or pan-fried chicken. Think of them as an amped-up replacement for the breadcrumbs that a typical breaded chicken recipe might call for.

There are all sorts of ways to make Cheez-It-crusted chicken your own, whether you're working with cutlets, tenders, or even a whole bird. Here are a few ideas to help get those culinary juices flowing.