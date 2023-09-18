How To Score Red Lobster's Ultimate Endless Shrimp Free For An Entire Year

If you've ever said, "I could just eat shrimp for every meal," this is for you. On September 14, Red Lobster announced that it released a new game called Scratch & Sea. It's an instant-win scratch card game running through October 29; the grand prize is free Unlimited Endless Shrimp. (Sort of.)

To play, visit www.UltimateScratchAndSea.com and enter once daily while the promo is active. Red Lobster's terms and conditions are careful to explain that entering more than one day by gaming the system will disqualify you. After providing your email address and full name, you are presented with a digital scratch card that you can click and drag to reveal what will likely be a "try again" message. Red Lobster will then console you with a 10% off coupon, which can be used on any bill over $30 for a maximum discount of $30.

However, this game will yield big prizes for 160 lucky players. Ten players will receive the grand prize: a $100 gift card every month for a year. Red Lobster's $20 unlimited Endless Shrimp deal is available every day, all day, as of June 2023, so this $100 prize amounts to five Ultimate Endless Shrimp meals before tax and tip, excluding beverages. In the next prize tier, 50 players will receive a $50 e-gift card, and 100 players will receive a $25 Red Lobster e-gift card, which covers one Ultimate Endless Shrimp meal.