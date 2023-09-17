Microwave Your Hot Chocolate With Some Peanut Butter And Thank Us Later

Although adding peanut butter to your hot chocolate isn't as common as making, say, a spiked hot chocolate, this flavor combination is still a match made in heaven. That's because peanut butter and chocolate pair extremely well together in general, and the same rule applies to hot chocolate.

According to The National Peanut Board, "People love the combination of peanuts and chocolate because of something called dynamic sensory contrast or natural affinities." In a nutshell, what this means is that the salty flavor of peanuts contrasts with the sweetness of chocolate in a way that's pleasing to our tastebuds. In fact, this combination is so tasty that even when you've had enough and you're full, your brain can keep telling you to eat more because it tastes so darn good.

If that's not enough evidence to get out there and make a cup of peanut butter hot chocolate, who knows what is? So, next time you go to whip up a standard batch of hot chocolate, try throwing a bit of peanut butter into the mix. You might be surprised at just how good it turns out!