How Long Does Chick-Fil-A Serve Breakfast?
If you're a fan of chicken, chances are you've made your way to your nearest Chick-fil-A location at some point. This beloved chain hailing from Atlanta is renowned for its crispy chicken sandwiches and their various iterations. If you're an avid chicken enthusiast, you might have even ventured there for breakfast, as it's one of the rare fast-food establishments offering a wide range of chicken options in the morning. If you haven't indulged in the chain's delectable biscuits, crispy chicken sandwiches, and morning sides, it's time to set your alarm clock a bit earlier. Generally, the chain serves breakfast for four hours each morning, from 6:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
However, when it comes to breakfast, it's important to note that the opening times can vary by location. Some restaurants open earlier and some may not open early enough to serve breakfast. If your nearest Chick-fil-A is situated in a mall, casino, or airport, it's advisable to check their specific hours of operation and menu offerings. Chick-fil-A provides a comprehensive list of locations with details to help you with this. One important caveat — if it happens to be a Sunday, you're out of luck; every Chick-fil-A outlet across the U.S. is closed on Sundays without exception.
Lunch items you can order during breakfast
While Chick-fil-A offers plenty of great options for breakfast, including regular or spicy chicken on a buttery biscuit, grilled chicken with egg whites and cheese on an English muffin, and bacon or sausage egg and cheese sandwiches, you might crave something else. Here's the scenario: It's 9:30 a.m. and you have a hankering for a classic Spicy Chicken Sandwich or a Cobb Salad — can you still get these at breakfast time?
While practice might vary at different restaurants, you can still get many of the lunch items during breakfast hours — they will just take longer to prepare, according to a message that pops up on the app. It reads: Lunch items ordered before 10:30 a.m. may take 15-20 minutes to prepare AFTER you arrive at the restaurant. If you don't have a problem waiting, you can then munch on what you're craving. However, some items like soup, mac and cheese, and specialty sandwiches like the Honey Pepper Pimento Sandwich cannot be ordered at breakfast time.
Breakfast items you can order at lunchtime
On the flip side, after 10:30 a.m., your breakfast options become limited. You won't be able to order anything served on a biscuit or English muffin, hash browns, or any items made with eggs, bacon, or sausage. So, say goodbye to the Hash Brown Scramble Burrito, Egg White Grill, and Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit during lunchtime. Even those adorable Chick-n-Minis will have to wait until the following morning to grace your taste buds.
Nevertheless, a few items remain available throughout the day at most locations. The Fruit Cup and Greek Yogurt Parfait are always on the menu. Plus, you can always enjoy a quality cup of coffee, hot or iced, courtesy of Thrive Farmers, a company that specially crafts a blend for Chick-fil-A. So, keep this establishment in mind as a go-to spot for your caffeine fix anytime you roll through the drive-thru, except, of course, on Sundays.