How Long Does Chick-Fil-A Serve Breakfast?

If you're a fan of chicken, chances are you've made your way to your nearest Chick-fil-A location at some point. This beloved chain hailing from Atlanta is renowned for its crispy chicken sandwiches and their various iterations. If you're an avid chicken enthusiast, you might have even ventured there for breakfast, as it's one of the rare fast-food establishments offering a wide range of chicken options in the morning. If you haven't indulged in the chain's delectable biscuits, crispy chicken sandwiches, and morning sides, it's time to set your alarm clock a bit earlier. Generally, the chain serves breakfast for four hours each morning, from 6:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

However, when it comes to breakfast, it's important to note that the opening times can vary by location. Some restaurants open earlier and some may not open early enough to serve breakfast. If your nearest Chick-fil-A is situated in a mall, casino, or airport, it's advisable to check their specific hours of operation and menu offerings. Chick-fil-A provides a comprehensive list of locations with details to help you with this. One important caveat — if it happens to be a Sunday, you're out of luck; every Chick-fil-A outlet across the U.S. is closed on Sundays without exception.