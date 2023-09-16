Elevate Your Rosh Hashanah Meal By Incorporating Honey In Every Dish

Some of the tastiest ways to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is to eat the symbolic foods known as Simanim, which symbolize hopes for a good year to come. There are several of these foods outlined in the Talmud, including carrots, beets or spinach, pomegranate, leeks, black eyed peas, gourds, dates, and heads (any kind of head will do, including fish, garlic, and even cabbage). But one of the most important components on any Rosh Hashanah menu is honey, eaten to bring a good and sweet new year (Shana Tova U'Metukah), according to Smithsonian Magazine. Apples are the most traditional accompaniment to honey, but you can incorporate the sweet stuff throughout your entire menu to make the coming year extra sweet.

Grace Singleton, managing partner/in-house artisan food expert at Zingerman's Deli in Ann Arbor, Michigan says that honey can add a lot to all sorts of celebration dishes, and you can easily swap it out for regular sugar.

"Using honey as a sweetener adds an increased complexity and depth of flavor to any classic sweet dish," explains Singleton. "You can replace the sugar in a dish with honey by substituting 1 cup of sugar with two-thirds of a cup of honey and reducing the volume of liquid by a quarter cup."