Yes, You Can Freeze Aldi's Delicious Pork Egg Rolls For Later
Aldi's pork egg rolls can be a great choice for those days when you don't feel like cooking. Simply pop them in the air fryer or microwave and serve them with your favorite dipping sauce. Better yet, pair them with a side salad for extra flavor and nutrition. If you can get them on sale, buy several boxes and freeze them for later. That's right — this delicious treat freezes well without losing its flavor or crispy texture.
The egg rolls from Aldi come in two versions: one with chicken and one with pork. Both are made with real meat, freshly cut cabbage, onions, carrots, and seasonings. Each package contains five egg rolls with a crispy exterior and savory filling. They taste surprisingly good but can become soggy after you reheat them. For this reason, it's important to freeze and thaw them properly. Your best bet is to wrap each piece in plastic wrap or parchment paper, store them in airtight containers, and thaw them in the microwave before re-crisping.
How to freeze Aldi's pork egg rolls for maximum freshness
Whether we're talking about Reuben egg rolls or Aldi's pork egg rolls, you can freeze them to keep them fresh for longer. One option is to wrap them individually in cling film to prevent them from sticking together. After that, transfer the egg rolls to a plastic container and freeze them.
Alternatively, arrange them in a single layer on a baking sheet or tray and place them in the freezer for at least two hours. Next, pack them in an airtight container or plastic bag and freeze them. If you decide to use a plastic bag, remove excess air to prevent freezer burn. Remember to label the container or bag with the date of purchase.
If there's not enough room in the freezer, think outside the box and repurpose the extra rolls. For example, you can break them into pieces, brush them with oil, and reheat them in the oven. Enjoy them as a snack or toss them into salads for a filling meal. You can also stir-fry your favorite veggies and add the egg rolls toward the end of cooking for a quick lunch or dinner.
Thawing frozen egg rolls couldn't be easier
A common concern about thawing frozen egg rolls is that they can lose their crispness. One solution is to microwave them for a minute or two or thaw them at room temperature for one or two hours. Once defrosted, fry them in a pan for another three to four minutes. Another way to reheat egg rolls is to put them in an oven preheated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for five minutes or so.
You can use a microwave to reheat Aldi's pork egg rolls, but they may turn soggy. An air fryer will work almost as fast, and make the outside crunchy to boot. All you need to do is place the thawed egg rolls in the basket and cook them at 350 degrees for one to two minutes per side. Serve them with duck sauce, soy sauce, ketchup, tzatziki, or Dijon mustard for extra flavor.