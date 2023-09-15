Yes, You Can Freeze Aldi's Delicious Pork Egg Rolls For Later

Whether we're talking about Reuben egg rolls or Aldi's pork egg rolls, you can freeze them to keep them fresh for longer. One option is to wrap them individually in cling film to prevent them from sticking together. After that, transfer the egg rolls to a plastic container and freeze them.

Alternatively, arrange them in a single layer on a baking sheet or tray and place them in the freezer for at least two hours. Next, pack them in an airtight container or plastic bag and freeze them. If you decide to use a plastic bag, remove excess air to prevent freezer burn. Remember to label the container or bag with the date of purchase.

If there's not enough room in the freezer, think outside the box and repurpose the extra rolls. For example, you can break them into pieces, brush them with oil, and reheat them in the oven. Enjoy them as a snack or toss them into salads for a filling meal. You can also stir-fry your favorite veggies and add the egg rolls toward the end of cooking for a quick lunch or dinner.