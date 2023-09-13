McDonald's Pumpkin And Creme Pie Is Officially Back, But There's A Catch

McDonald's menu doesn't undergo frequent changes, so when something new or seasonal appears, it's a big deal for fans. On September 8, a McDonald's in Iowa announced on its Facebook page the return of a few seasonal pumpkin items, including the Pumpkin and Creme Pie. This pie closely follows the format of the chain's Blueberry Creme Pie, featuring one side filled with sweetened pumpkin and the other with a layer of vanilla creme. Unfortunately, this delightful treat doesn't appear to be available nationwide. However, according to a report from The Fast Food Post, the autumnal treat is being offered in at least 13 other states.

You can find the Pumpkin and Creme Pie at locations in "Alabama, California, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington." However, Reddit commenters have also mentioned finding the handheld dessert on McDonald's menus in New York City and Delaware. So, if you're not in one of the states noted above, it might be worth checking your local outpost, just in case. A single pie is priced at around $2, while a two-pack of apple and pumpkin pies costs a little over $3, depending on your location.