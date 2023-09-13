McDonald's Pumpkin And Creme Pie Is Officially Back, But There's A Catch
McDonald's menu doesn't undergo frequent changes, so when something new or seasonal appears, it's a big deal for fans. On September 8, a McDonald's in Iowa announced on its Facebook page the return of a few seasonal pumpkin items, including the Pumpkin and Creme Pie. This pie closely follows the format of the chain's Blueberry Creme Pie, featuring one side filled with sweetened pumpkin and the other with a layer of vanilla creme. Unfortunately, this delightful treat doesn't appear to be available nationwide. However, according to a report from The Fast Food Post, the autumnal treat is being offered in at least 13 other states.
You can find the Pumpkin and Creme Pie at locations in "Alabama, California, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington." However, Reddit commenters have also mentioned finding the handheld dessert on McDonald's menus in New York City and Delaware. So, if you're not in one of the states noted above, it might be worth checking your local outpost, just in case. A single pie is priced at around $2, while a two-pack of apple and pumpkin pies costs a little over $3, depending on your location.
McDonald's fans are divided over the Pumpkin and Creme Pie
This particular pie has a somewhat inconsistent history, with people commenting over the years that its flavor and composition vary. The first pumpkin-filled pie made its debut in 2011, resembling the Baked Apple Pie with a solid pumpkin filling. Over the years, it has evolved into a dual-strip model featuring a layer of vanilla creme. In 2022, a Reddit reviewer noted that the flavor even changed throughout the year, with one version offered later in the year tasting "TOO 'pumpkinny,'" almost like a pumpkin pie that had gone bad.
When examining the ingredients, the Pumpkin and Creme Pie does contain real pumpkin, so variations in flavor might arise from the type of pumpkin used or the length of time the pie is kept in the store. If you can't find the pumpkin version of the pie, all locations offer the popular Baked Apple Pie, and some may still have the limited-time Cookies & Crème Pie as well.