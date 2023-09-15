Korea's Sweet Corn Ice Cream Looks And Tastes Like The Real Thing

The ancient history of corn is a fascinating tale, from the beginning of its domestication to the title of the most produced crop in the world. Versatile and reliable, corn is a quick meal addition that's steadily feeding and supporting our world's growing population. If you thought corn couldn't do anything else to surprise you, prepare to be amazed; Korean sweetcorn ice cream proves it still has some tricks up its sleeve.

The Korean sweetcorn ice cream produced by Lotte looks and tastes like corn. Perhaps this repulses you, or maybe you're intrigued to go on. On unwrapping that vivid green packaging, one is met with a pale yellow corn-on-the-cob-shaped ice cream sandwich. Wrapped in a wafer, it resembles a plastic toy in a kid's play kitchen. Biting through the wafer reveals a chocolate shell encompassing vanilla ice cream and whole pieces of corn.

The taste is sweet, corny, and perhaps utterly bizarre. If you're new to corn ice cream, this may be a surprising revelation, but those who are already fans may adore the delicious buttery-sweet combination. It's a wonderfully eccentric version of corn ice cream that might pique your curiosity.