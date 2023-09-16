Here's How Long Your Sweet Potatoes Should Be In The Slow Cooker

The slow cooker is perfect for so many dishes — many of which seem to get better the longer they cook. A pork shoulder recipe can be left in there long past the point where the meat is done, for example. Bone broth can be left to simmer for days, removing broth and adding water as necessary.

But not everything that can be prepared in a slow cooker will benefit from stretching the cooking time beyond the point of doneness. Whereas many meats will become even more tender with a couple of extra hours, other foods will fall apart and turn to mush. Sweet potatoes, like most vegetables, are one of those where the time limit does matter.

So, how long should sweet potatoes be allowed to linger in a slow cooker? That can depend on whether you are cooking them whole or cut up into chunks. Chunks run more of a risk of breaking down than those left whole in their skins. But generally speaking, six to eight hours on low will do the trick. If dealing with extra large whole sweet potatoes, cooking blogger Laura Fuentes recommends using the high setting and letting them go all day.