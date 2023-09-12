The Fried Egg Addition You Need For A Burst Of Aromatic Perfection

When you crave eggs with extra va-va voom, look no further than a scoop of harissa paste and a drizzle of olive oil. With this simple ingredient, your fried eggs will burst from the plate visually and flavorfully. Originating from Tunisia in North Africa, harissa perfectly captures naturally sweet and smoky flavors found in chilies and peppers. With the addition of spices, citrus, and garlic, this paste is a symphony of fragrances, but don't let its bright red appearance put you off. Harissa tends to be less spicy than you may first imagine.

Once combined with a fried egg, all the juicy flavors meld to create a truly unforgettable breakfast or brunch. To make harissa fried eggs, add 1 tablespoon of harissa paste or sauce to a skillet of heated olive oil and ensure the sauce is spread evenly across the pan before cracking two eggs in and seasoning to taste. Cook undisturbed until crispy around the edges, with the occasional need to baste over the whites. You can serve it after the egg whites are set and the yolks are runny. Finally, garnish with fresh herbs and a pita or slice of toast.