What Is Polish Egg Salad And What Does It Taste Like?

No Easter breakfast in Poland is complete without pasta jajeczna. The name translates to English as "egg paste," but Americans will likely recognize it as the tried-and-true favorite, egg salad. In many ways, it's the perfect embodiment of Polish cuisine: hearty, comforting, and unpretentious. In keeping with these values, Polish food makes good use of staple food groups like meat, dairy, eggs, and starches. Pasta jajeczna is all about celebrating eggs.

Many types of egg salad are enjoyed around the world, but Poland keeps it simple. A typical recipe for pasta jajeczna uses only hard-boiled eggs, mayonnaise, fresh chives, and the obligatory salt and pepper. It's similar to classic American egg salad, so if you're familiar with that old picnic staple, you have a good idea of what the Polish version tastes like.

The one ingredient distinguishing pasta jajeczna from American egg salad is chive, which lends a bright note of garlicky-onion flavor. The other key difference is the hard-boiled eggs used in pasta jajeczna are diced much finer than those in American salad and are sometimes even grated, hence the name egg paste. Polish egg salad is easy to make at home and is served year-round in Poland. However, the best occasion for enjoying pasta jajeczna is undoubtedly Easter.