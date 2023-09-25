Easy Reuben Brats Recipe
Recipe developer Kristen Carli, MS, RD brings us this recipe for easy Reuben brats, which is a mouthwatering twist on a beloved favorite, perfect for satisfying your cravings in no time. With a few simple ingredients and minimal effort, you'll create a savory masterpiece that will impress both family and friends.
Carli tells us, "I'm a huge fan of a Reuben sandwich! Whether it's the classic corned beef pastrami or with turkey, whenever I see a Reuben sandwich on a menu, I have to get it! This was a fun recipe to develop to enjoy the classic Reuben flavors on a fun summertime staple: the brat."
Imagine juicy bratwurst sausages, sizzling on the grill or stovetop, adorned with layers of Swiss cheese, tangy sauerkraut, and a generous drizzle of Thousand Island dressing. The marriage of these elements evokes the familiar and comforting taste of a Reuben sandwich, but with the added satisfaction of hearty bratwurst. This recipe is a fantastic option for casual gatherings, gameday feasts, or even a quick weeknight dinner solution.
Gather your easy Reuben brat ingredients
To make these easy Reuben brats, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need butter, hot dog buns, caraway seeds, beef brats, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing.
If you are a vegetarian, don't let that stop you from enjoying this dish. Carli notes, "Vegetarians can easily substitute veggie sausages for the beef brats in this recipe."
Add caraway seeds to the buns
Caraway seeds are a quintessential ingredient that plays a crucial role in the authentic flavor profile of a Reuben sandwich. These tiny seeds are often found in the rye bread traditionally used for Reuben sandwiches, and they contribute a distinctive and aromatic element to the overall taste experience.
So to add these to our dish, you can brush some melted butter on top of each hot dog bun. Then, sprinkle each bun with a generous pinch of caraway seeds. Next, gently pat each bun down, adhering the seeds to the outer bun.
Cook the brats
In a large saute pan, add the brats as well as a little bit of water. Then, bring the mixture to a boil. The water will help to steam and cook the brats through. To make sure that each brat doesn't burst open, poke them several times with a fork to allow the steam to escape. Once boiling, lower the heat to a simmer and cook for about 6 minutes.
Boiling bratwurst is a method that ensures the sausages are thoroughly cooked and remain juicy, while also allowing for easy flavor infusion. Carli notes, "If you want to go the extra mile, substitute beer for the water here. The brats will soak up that beer flavor while cooking."
Assemble the Reuben brats in buns
Now it's time to put the ingredients all together! Carefully stuff each bun with a cooked brat. Then, top them with some shredded Swiss cheese. The cheese will melt from the residual heat of the brat. Then, scoop some sauerkraut onto each brat before drizzling with Thousand Island dressing.
Not sure what to serve with this dish? Carli recommends, "I love these brats with a side of pickle spears, potato salad, coleslaw, and baked beans". Remember, the key is to offer a variety of textures, flavors, and temperatures to complement the Reuben brats and create a well-rounded and satisfying meal experience.
- 3 tablespoons butter, melted
- 6 hot dog buns
- 2 tablespoons caraway seeds
- 6 beef brats
- ¼ cup shredded Swiss cheese
- ¼ cup sauerkraut
- 6 tablespoons Thousand Island dressing
- Brush the melted butter onto the outside of the buns. Then, sprinkle caraway seeds on top and lightly press to adhere.
- Poke the brats a few times with a fork. In a large sauté pan, add a few tablespoons of water and the brats. Bring to a boil. Lower to a simmer and cook for 6 minutes.
- Place the cooked brats inside buns. Then, add a sprinkle of Swiss cheese to each brat.
- Top each brat with some sauerkraut and a drizzle of Thousand Island dressing.
|Calories per Serving
|703
|Total Fat
|31.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.9 g
|Cholesterol
|237.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|26.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.9 g
|Total Sugars
|5.8 g
|Sodium
|688.6 mg
|Protein
|79.7 g