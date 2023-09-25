Easy Reuben Brats Recipe

Recipe developer Kristen Carli, MS, RD brings us this recipe for easy Reuben brats, which is a mouthwatering twist on a beloved favorite, perfect for satisfying your cravings in no time. With a few simple ingredients and minimal effort, you'll create a savory masterpiece that will impress both family and friends.

Carli tells us, "I'm a huge fan of a Reuben sandwich! Whether it's the classic corned beef pastrami or with turkey, whenever I see a Reuben sandwich on a menu, I have to get it! This was a fun recipe to develop to enjoy the classic Reuben flavors on a fun summertime staple: the brat."

Imagine juicy bratwurst sausages, sizzling on the grill or stovetop, adorned with layers of Swiss cheese, tangy sauerkraut, and a generous drizzle of Thousand Island dressing. The marriage of these elements evokes the familiar and comforting taste of a Reuben sandwich, but with the added satisfaction of hearty bratwurst. This recipe is a fantastic option for casual gatherings, gameday feasts, or even a quick weeknight dinner solution.