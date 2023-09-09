We Tried Dining In The Dark. Here's What You Should Know Before Making A Reservation

Until two weeks ago, I thought that dining in the dark meant going to a restaurant where the lights were turned off. I assumed that guests would dine by candlelight and that waiters wearing night vision goggles would walk calmly from one table to the next.

So, when my friend texted me an invite to his 30th birthday party at Tenebris Restaurant in Sofia, Bulgaria, I didn't think twice before RSVPing "yes." As far as I was concerned, the scariest part of the experience would be seeing my table mates' faces lit up like Halloween jack-o'lanterns under the glow of the candles. And, I was excited to see if the darkness would give my tastebuds superpowers. However, I was in for a reality check.

When I stepped into the restaurant, a hostess with a big smile and a cheek piercing cheerfully told our group of 27 people that we would be dining in an underground space... with absolutely no light. As I mulled over this information she confiscated our phones and watches to ensure the pitch darkness of the experience. Then, she lined us up and directed us to hold onto the person in front of us so we would not get lost on our way to our table. As I nervously clung to the girl ahead of me, I began silently taking note of everything I wished I'd known before dining in the dark.