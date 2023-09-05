Costco's Giant Mrs Prindables Fall Basket Is Here For Spooky Season
There are many reasons you might need an autumn gift basket, such as a housewarming or harvest party, as gifts for your kids' teachers, or maybe you have a strong hankering for fall vibes. Luckily, Costco has the solution for your gift basket needs with the Mrs Prindables Grand Fall Caramel Apple Gift Basket. It's okay to treat yourself (no tricks).
The woven, stained wood basket is filled with the goodies of fall. It has three apples: one triple chocolate autumn jumbo apple and two fall triple chocolate caramel apples. These Granny Smith apples are dipped in caramel and dark chocolate and then decorated with stripes of milk chocolate and colored white chocolate drizzles. The standard-size apples are about eight ounces, and the jumbo one weighs a whopping 1.5 pounds. There are four chocolate and caramel pretzel rods (big, thick pretzel rods dipped in caramel and chocolate), a bag of white chocolate pretzel twists, a bag of milk chocolate toffees, and milk chocolate candy corn bark. It also includes a bag of natural caramels in apple, sea salt, and vanilla flavors.
Ordering a fall basket
The Grand Fall Basket can be ordered from Costco's website. During the checkout process, you can include a message to the recipient of your gift, whether that's a note to your sweetie or an empowering message to yourself. You can also select the delivery date by which Costco says it will deliver the basket on or before. For an additional shipping and handling fee, the baskets can be shipped via UPS to the continental U.S., Alaska, and Hawaii (but not to Puerto Rico). Shipping is included in the price, and express shipping is available for last-minute deliveries. On the Mrs Prindables website, there's a note that UPS is experiencing delays, and customers should order time-sensitive deliveries a day or two early, just in case. It's unclear whether the Costco orders come directly from the warehouse or are drop shipped from Mrs Prindables, so this advice may be worth keeping in mind if a timely delivery is important.
The baskets are available from Costco for $79.99. From Mrs Prindables, the basket costs $89.99, and shipping is not included. Once again, Costco comes through with a devil of a deal, saving you up to $29.99 — half the cost of the annual membership in one order. For real caramel apple enthusiasts, Costco also offers a Halloween-heavy caramel apple set, with each apple enclosed in its own haunted house gift box.