Costco's Giant Mrs Prindables Fall Basket Is Here For Spooky Season

The Grand Fall Basket can be ordered from Costco's website. During the checkout process, you can include a message to the recipient of your gift, whether that's a note to your sweetie or an empowering message to yourself. You can also select the delivery date by which Costco says it will deliver the basket on or before. For an additional shipping and handling fee, the baskets can be shipped via UPS to the continental U.S., Alaska, and Hawaii (but not to Puerto Rico). Shipping is included in the price, and express shipping is available for last-minute deliveries. On the Mrs Prindables website, there's a note that UPS is experiencing delays, and customers should order time-sensitive deliveries a day or two early, just in case. It's unclear whether the Costco orders come directly from the warehouse or are drop shipped from Mrs Prindables, so this advice may be worth keeping in mind if a timely delivery is important.

The baskets are available from Costco for $79.99. From Mrs Prindables, the basket costs $89.99, and shipping is not included. Once again, Costco comes through with a devil of a deal, saving you up to $29.99 — half the cost of the annual membership in one order. For real caramel apple enthusiasts, Costco also offers a Halloween-heavy caramel apple set, with each apple enclosed in its own haunted house gift box.