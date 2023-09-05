The 16 Best Brunch Spots In LA
Brunch may not have been born in L.A., but if there's one thing Angelenos know how to do, and do well, it's kicking off the weekend in style. And there's no way better to start your weekend than with brunch!
Whether your style is a sun-drenched terrace and a stack of pancakes, a seafood brunch overlooking the city, or southern comfort food and cocktails, you'll find plenty of brunch spots to choose from. So next time you find yourself in Los Angeles and a brunch craving strikes, where should you head?
From cozy cafes serving up variations on avocado toast and chicken and waffles to Mexican brunch spots where you can kick off your day with spicy delights to elegant venues offering a sophisticated brunch perfect for special occasions, we've rounded up 16 of the very best brunch spots in L.A. The only question is, which will you try first?
1. Little Dom's (Los Feliz)
Little Dom's in Los Feliz may not take reservations, but it's definitely worth the wait for a table at this neighborhood bar cum cozy bistro. Serving up brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends, the vibe is cool and laidback, and the Italian-American menu offers everything from classic to innovative dishes, focusing on local and seasonal ingredients.
Start with the focaccia egg sandwich with arugula, Applewood smoked bacon, and a white gravy made with aged provolone, and follow up with something sweet like the ricotta and blueberry pancakes. Or keep it classic with polenta eggs and ridiculously flavorful house-made grilled Italian sausages.
The buckwheat polenta and egg is another standout dish, with polenta, Calabrese butter, and braised onion and kale. Don't miss out on the wood-oven pizzas — try the Breakfast Pizza with mozzarella, speck, and a sunnyside up egg, or make your own, with a wide range of toppings from around $2.
2. The Serving Spoon (Inglewood)
Did someone say Southern comfort food? After a heavy night on the town, there's nothing better, and at The Serving Spoon in Inglewood, it's served straight up, no frills. This place gets really busy on the weekends, so expect to queue, but if you're after grits, waffles, and other delights, it's the place to be.
The Serving Spoon has been in business for over 35 years and is family-owned and run. Serving up brunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better option for Southern comfort food in L.A.
The menu features daily changing specials, with shrimp and grits the main focus on weekends and dishes such as beef short ribs, meatballs, and turkey wings making an appearance throughout the week. There's plenty to tempt you on the main menu, too. For around $14, you can get the Spooner Breakfast with one meat, two eggs, your choice of bread, and a side such as rice, grits, oatmeal, or homestyle potatoes. The waffles, French Toast, and pancakes are all delicious, too, cooked fresh to order.
3. Holcomb (Highland Park)
Holcomb in Highland Park is the place for a sophisticated brunch and it's a great spot to impress a date. The brunch menu at this natural wine bar may be short and snappy, but it's packed with tasty dishes to enjoy and changes weekly.
With brunch served Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Holcomb is the perfect spot to enjoy a brunch cocktail — try the guava mimosa. There's also a range of natural wines and craft beers, if cocktails aren't your thing.
Standouts on the menu include the Nduja chorizo scrambled eggs, papas y puerco with salsa verde, pork, and potato, or the avocado toast with cuke salad, pickled onion, and garlic confit. Fancy something sweet? The sugared grapefruit and honeyed blueberries will go down a treat.
One thing's for sure — every dish here is perfectly presented, making this a truly instagrammable brunch. If you're dining with friends who aren't in the mood for brunch, there's also a menu of tapas and bites available for sharing.
4. Poppy & Rose (Flower District)
Poppy & Rose in L.A.'s Flower District is one of the cutest brunch spots in town, opened in 2014. With its cozy, sun-drenched interior and friendly service, it's family-owned and prides itself on making everything from scratch, with a focus on high-quality, seasonal ingredients.
Brunch is served with a smile daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and you can dine outside on the patio from Friday to Sunday. There are plenty of things on the menu you need to try. Get the biscuits and gravy or buttermilk chicken and waffles, or order the pulled pork pash with sweet, sticky BBQ pulled pork, eggs, and creme fraiche.
To satisfy your sweet tooth, there's an array of cakes and pastries. Grab an almond croissant, fruit muffin, lemon poppy loaf, or French toast. Alongside, don't miss out on the Fried Chicken Mary, Poppy & Rose's take on a Bloody Mary, which, as its name suggests, comes topped with fried chicken!
5. Damian (Arts District)
For a sophisticated take on Mexican brunch, head to Damian's on weekends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant takes reservation, and we'd highly recommend booking, as it can get busy.
First up are the amazingly imaginative brunch cocktails. Try the Desert Bloom with red tuna infused Dolin Blanc, Por Siempre Sotol, cucumber and lime, or the Smoked Highball with eucalyptus, tea-infused pine liqueur, whisky, and soda to kickstart your appetite.
Then, it's onto the main brunch menu. Get the Tortal de Milanesa with swordfish and house-baked telera, a tasty Mexican bread. Dive into the scallop aguachile with coconut, or the machaca chilaquiles, and don't dare miss out on the lobster tostadas.
It's not just about savory and spicy temptations at Damian's, though. You'll also find lovely pastries and sweet treats like a raspberry hibiscus meringue, blue corn concha, and Panque de Elote, Mexican cornbread with lemon and Requesón, a salt Mexican cheese that's similar to ricotta.
6. Escala (Koreatown)
Prefer your brunch with a livelier vibe? Try something a bit different with the Bottomless Beats & Eats Brunch at Escala in K-Town. This unique experience is served weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features an eclectic mash-up menu packed with Colombian and Korean dishes and a DJ spinning a '90s soundtrack.
You're really here for the food, though, and you won't be disappointed. The Pacific Seafood Stew is loaded with every type of seafood you could imagine, from shrimps and clams to mussels and tilapia, in a delicious creamy coconut broth, served with fried plantain and rice. Escala's take on chicken and waffles features sweet coconut waffles and spicy fried chicken with cotija cheese, Aji verde, and street corn.
The restaurant's take on Eggs Benedict is a must, too, with honey-glazed ham, eggs, lime hollandaise, Achote potatoes, and Arepas. Alongside, it's practically mandatory to order a Blood Clot Mary topped with Chicharoon.
If you're visiting with friends, get the Picada Platter for four or six, if you can bear to share. From $80, it includes some of Escala's best finger food, like sweet plantain, spiced chicken wings, Korean BBQ short ribs, and Colombian potatoes.
7. Bar Moruno (Silver Lake)
Hip and happening Silver Lake is home to our next brunch spot pick. Bar Moruno is a colorful, cozy eaterie serving brunch on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.
The Spanish-style menu includes a range of woodfired dishes, like the to-die-for French Toast cooked in the wood oven with maple toffee, blueberries, and cinnamon. The Spanish omelet with potato, chives, and onion is absolutely out of this world, too; add your choice of white anchovies or serrano ham.
To wash everything down, there's a selection of wines available by the glass, as well as some interesting cocktails. We'd try the Bloody Bull — like a Bloody Mary, but made with beef bone broth. It's also available in shot format, if you don't think you can handle the long version. Or get the Nitro Negroni with gin, vermouth, Vichy Catalan, campari, chocolate, and coffee to kick off your day the right way.
8. Gjusta (Venice)
Expect weekend queues at this gourmet deli and bakery in Venice — but it's easy to see why. The relaxed, casual vibe and sunny patio make brunching at Gjusta an absolute dream, from 7 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. daily.
This is far from the cheapest brunch spot on our list, but the old adage rings true: You really do get what you pay for, and you won't be disappointed by the food on offer. The menu here is more of a healthy take on brunch than some of the fried-chicken-and-waffle establishments most brunch-goers frequent, but that doesn't mean the food isn't delicious.
For around $20 you can get the smoked fish and eggs, with your choice of fish, labneh, egg, tomatoes, capers, herbs and sprouts, cucumber, radish, pickled red onion, and bread. The Avocado Rice Bowl is a must, too, with sauteed greens, eggs, kimchi, pickled turnips, nutty brown rice, and an umami-packed miso dressing.
It's the weekend, and you deserve a treat. So why not stop in at the bakery before you head off for the day and pick up a pastry or cake?
9. Pine & Crane DTLA (South Park)
Bored of the usual brunch menu? Banish the brunch blues with the flavorful Taiwanese menu on offer at Pine & Crane in South Park. This casual cafe serves up breakfast/brunch from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the lunch and dinner menu taking over after that until 10 p.m.
Dishes include delights like Fan Tuan with pork floss, preserved veg, umami-packed soy-braised egg, and you tiao with sticky rice, or Chive and Egg Pockets with scrambled eggs and vermicelli. An absolute must-try are the Panfried Pork Buns made with kurobuta pork, a specialty pork recognized as some of the best in the world.
To drink, there's a range of lovely coffees like the Sea Salt Cold Cream Brew, as well as hot loose-leaf teas, and even savory soy milk. On hot days, get one of the iced teas and add your pick of aloe or boba.
10. Ardor (West Hollywood)
For a special occasion, hot date, or simply when you're trying to impress visiting family, brunch at Ardor is hard to beat for the "wow" factor. Located on the ground floor of the West Hollywood Edition, the outdoor dining area is a tropical oasis in the summer months, while inside has a cozy-yet-elegant vibe that ensures you'll linger over every mouthful.
Dress to impress and order the $85 per-person prix fixe menu, packed with delicious delights. Start with the Caviar Deviled Egg, order a pastry basket for the table, then try the brie and truffle omelet, salmon benedict, or waffle fried chicken. You can't go wrong with anything on the menu, but don't forget to save room for the dessert station.
Brunch is served on Sundays from 12 noon to 3 p.m., giving you plenty of time to indulge and treat yourself to everything you fancy from the menu. Don't forget to peruse the cocktail list, with each cocktail named simply for its color. "Green" with avocado, Garden Vodka, mint, and green chartreuse is perfect for a hot summery day, while "Red" with Martino Rubino, bourbon, orange, and beet is definitely one to cozy up with come winter.
11. Redbird (DTLA)
Once in a while, a brunch spot comes along that's just that bit more special than anywhere else. Take Redbird in Downtown L.A. Located in a converted historic cathedral, it's a truly beautiful place for a celebratory brunch.
While you'll be impressed by the decor and surroundings, you'll be equally blown away by the eclectic menu, with brunch served Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Try the brioche donut or short rib hash, dive into the lamb belly banh mi with lemongrass aioli and nuco cham, spice things up with duck confit chilaquiles, or go for classic Southern comfort food with shrimp and grits.
We love the cocktail menu here, with brunch classics like the Bloody Mary and Modern Mimosa. More imaginative libations like the Redeye with Old Forester Redbird Single Barrel, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, maple syrup, and BBQ bitters or Good Morning Vietnam with Venezuelan rum, Amaro, cold brew, and coconut cream should go down a treat, too.
12. Ryla (Hermosa Beach)
There's nothing quite like a hearty serving of Japanese and Taiwanese food to get your day off to a great start, and Ryla in Hermosa Beach serves up both from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends! Reserve a spot on the sunny sidewalk patio for some people watching, or walk up and eat in on chillier days.
On the menu are moreish sounding dishes like breakfast fried rice with sweet Chinese sausage and pork belly benedict topped with sharp, fruity yuzu hollandaise. The Pork Tonkatsu Sandwich is a crispy, crunchy, tender delight, with mustard, bulldog sauce, and taro chips.
Regulars in the know order the Tuna Poke Tostada with black sesame furikake and avocado. There's even breakfast shoyu or miso ramen, if that's your vibe.
As if that wasn't enough, Ryla serves bottomless mimosas from around $22 per person (for 90 minutes). Or you can choose from a range of cocktails, wines, and sake by the glass.
13. Dear Jane's (Marina del Rey)
Escape the hustle and bustle of Downtown L.A. and head for Marina Del Rey, where you'll find Dear Jane's. Sunday brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. with stunning views over the harbor and water that can't be beaten on sunny days.
This is a seafood lover's dream, with an elegant vibe and service accompanied by a traditional brunch menu packed with the fruits of the sea. Expect carts packed with seafood, plus an extensive range of classic brunch options, from pancakes and waffles to eggs benedict and steak and eggs.
Get the seafood tower with lobster, shrimp, oysters, stone crab claw, clams, and scallops, order the Dear Jane's Benedict with crab cakes and hollandaise, or enjoy a Maine Lobster Roll with chips. Order something sweet for the table, too, like the caramelized croissant with burrata and strawberries or the lemon ricotta pancakes with strawberry compote.
14. Lady Byrd Café (Echo Park)
For one of the most seriously instagrammable brunches in L.A., head for Lady Byrd Cafe in Echo Park. This farm-to-table cafe lets you enjoy a magical brunch in a "personal greenhouse" with the prettiest vintage crockery and a backdrop of trailing flowering plants.
The eggs benedict options are the highlight of the menu: choose from Classic, with Canadian bacon, Pork, with braised pulled pork and citrus hollandaise, or Salmon, with smoked salmon and a spicy hollandaise. You'll also find delicious options like steak and eggs, burritos, frittatas, and burgers to choose from.
On the sweet side of things, the French Toast with fresh strawberries and honey cream or Lemon Poppy Seed Pancakes are both tempting. Cool down with a range of fresh juices like the Little Bee Hummingbird with coconut milk, cinnamon agave, pineapple, and mango, or order a Lillet Spritz or Margarita from the cocktail menu — the flavors change seasonally.
15. Clark Street Diner
Clark Street Diner, formerly the 101 Cafe, is a stalwart of the L.A. brunch scene. This iconic diner has been around since the 1920s and has featured in many movies and TV shows including Gilmore Girls and Swingers (1996).
Brunch is served every day until 3 p.m., and Clark Street is always packed on weekends, so come early. The food here is classic dinner fare with a no-frills, old-school menu. Get the blueberry pancakes with lashings of maple syrup, a classic breakfast with eggs and bacon, French toast, or the excellent corned beef hash.
Don't forget to check out the pastry case as you go in. It's packed with everything from huge croissants to cheddar-chive scones and melt-in-your-mouth brownies. Of course, the bread here is excellent, too, as the owner runs one of the city's best bakeries. With excellent service, generous portions, and a cozy, retro interior, it's easy to see why Clark Street Diner is such a favorite among locals and Angelenos alike.
16. Mo's House of Axe (Koreatown)
Yes, Mo's House of Axe is an axe-throwing restaurant, but you could always just come here for a chilled-out brunch — or burn off brunch with some axe action afterward. Speaking of brunch, you can order up Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The menu has all your favorites and some surprises, with dishes like Danny's Ktown Benny with poached eggs, short rib bulgogi, fried kimchi, chicken tinga chilaquiles with salsa roja and lime crema, and classic shrimp and grits with sunny eggs. But the highlight could, just possibly, be the S'Mores Stuffed French Toast with marshmallow fluff and a melted chocolate drizzle.
As if that wasn't enough to tempt you, Mo's also offers flights of mimosas and Bloody Marys from around $40 for four drinks, ensuring it's the perfect spot for brunching with friends. The axe throwing afterward is strictly optional — and, to be honest, might depend on how stuffed you're feeling!