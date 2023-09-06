New Zealand's Iconic Lemon And Paeroa Soda, Explained

When most people in the United States are asked about the best soda flavors out there, they're likely to list options like 7Up and Coca-Cola. However, if you live in New Zealand, your answer is likely to be a little different. Instead of just rattling off well-known beverages like Coke, you might include Lemon and Paeroa in your list of top fizzy drinks.

Often just called L&P by Kiwis, the lemon-flavored soft drink is made of carbonated water, sugar, lemon flavoring, food acid, and mineral salts. As the company boasts, the drink is "World Famous in New Zealand" but harder to come by in other countries (although you can sometimes find it in Australia). Here's everything you need to know about the history of this iconic drink and its role in New Zealand's culture. Plus, we'll give you the scoop on several other Kiwi soft drinks you should check out.