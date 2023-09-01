Baskin-Robbins Coffee Shop Cold Brew Ice Cream Review: New Flavor Of The Month Has Hints Of Fall

Ever since Baskin-Robbins launched its 31 flavors concept in 1953, coffee flavors have been included on the menu. Many have come and gone, and the latest creamy and caffeinated-sounding flavor you can enjoy is September's Flavor of the Month: Coffee Shop Cold Brew. The company boasts that this new flavor is "actual fluffy cold foam-flavored ice cream. Your regular barista could never."

It asked the question, so we guess it begs the answer — could a barista ever? More importantly, is Baskin-Robbins' Coffee Shop Cold Brew flavor an ice cream dream come true, or a lukewarm idea that never percolates? We wanted to get the full scoop on Coffee Shop Cold Brew, so we dashed off to our closest Baskin-Robbins on the first day for this flavor of the month, grabbed a pink spoon, and dug right in. The results? Here is our chew and review...