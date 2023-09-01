Baskin-Robbins Coffee Shop Cold Brew Ice Cream Review: New Flavor Of The Month Has Hints Of Fall
Ever since Baskin-Robbins launched its 31 flavors concept in 1953, coffee flavors have been included on the menu. Many have come and gone, and the latest creamy and caffeinated-sounding flavor you can enjoy is September's Flavor of the Month: Coffee Shop Cold Brew. The company boasts that this new flavor is "actual fluffy cold foam-flavored ice cream. Your regular barista could never."
It asked the question, so we guess it begs the answer — could a barista ever? More importantly, is Baskin-Robbins' Coffee Shop Cold Brew flavor an ice cream dream come true, or a lukewarm idea that never percolates? We wanted to get the full scoop on Coffee Shop Cold Brew, so we dashed off to our closest Baskin-Robbins on the first day for this flavor of the month, grabbed a pink spoon, and dug right in. The results? Here is our chew and review...
What does Baskin-Robbins Coffee Shop Cold Brew Ice Cream taste like?
With no discernible scent, the Coffee Shop Cold Brew ice cream looks like a pale planet filled with white fluffy clouds, light brown sand, and rivers of what appears to be caramel. The colors are actually three separate delicious elements, working flavorfully hand-in-hand, in one packed scoop.
The white ice cream is very creamy and milky and could stand alone as a solid vanilla. The light brown coffee component is just that — brown coffee, light in the flavor it's trying to emulate, with a dense texture that yangs well to the white ice cream's yin. The goopy swirl is not caramel, but a strikingly cinnamon swirl that fuses this trifecta quite well and gives off fall vibes.
Oddly enough, what the Coffee Shop Cold Brew doesn't fully taste like is ... coffee. There is a nice hint of it, but it's more like a mild affogato made with the lightest of coffee beans.
What is Baskin-Robbins Coffee Shop Cold Brew Ice Cream made of?
True to its name, Baskin-Robbins Coffee Shop Cold Brew ice cream is made with real Arabica cold brew concentrate. The ice cream is flavored with ultra-fluffy cold foam with swirls of cinnamon sweet cream. Specific ingredients include cream, heavy cream, nonfat milk, sugar, corn syrup, and sweetened condensed milk. Like a majority of Baskin-Robbins flavors, this is a kosher dairy product, produced in a non-gluten free environment. It contains whey, and may contain or may have been in close contact with allergens such as peanuts, sesame, soy, tree nuts, or wheat.
A single regular scoop at Baskin-Robbins is 2.5 ounces. A scoop of Coffee Shop Cold Brew Ice Cream has 260 calories, 14 grams of fat, 50 milligrams of cholesterol, 80 milligrams of sodium, 5 grams of protein, and 31 grams of carbohydrates, with 25 of those being total sugars. It also has 153 grams of calcium and 245 milligrams of potassium, which is good enough to satisfy 10% and 6% of one's daily recommended intake, respectively. These numbers do not account for a cone, or additional toppings. Multiple scoops can double or triple the totals.
How, when, and where to get a scoop of Baskin-Robbins Coffee Shop Cold Brew Ice Cream
The Coffee Shop Cold Brew is Baskin-Robbins' flavor of the month for September 2023. It is available at your local Baskin-Robbins location beginning September 1, for a limited time only. We assume when October comes, something autumn-like will replace it in the freezer. The suggested retail price for a single scoop is $3.99, but prices may vary by location.
The Coffee Shop Cold Brew flavor can be ordered anytime Baskin-Robbins is open for business, which means it's on the table for brunch if one so desires. In-store, scoops can be had in a cup or cone, from a kid size to triple scoops, as well as fresh-packed to-go cartons, in pints, quarts, or half-gallons. If making it to a store is not an option, delivery might be available depending on your location. Whipped cream is not an option for delivery, to preserve quality.
The final verdict
As the lazy days of summer wrap up and we all head back to school, or perhaps even a place called the "office," Baskin-Robbins' newest flavor of the month, Coffee Shop Cold Brew, is a nice mild wake-up call to reality. While it may not be the most representative flavor to chime in for National Coffee Ice Cream Day on Wednesday, September 6, it's still a solid entry that will last 30 days (and longer if you grab a fresh pack to keep in your freezer beyond then).
While coffee and coffee ice cream aficionados may feel the Coffee Shop Cold Brew does not have enough coffee flavor for their liking, it has enough going for it to satisfy most tasters. As for those baristas that would "never," they would probably be surprised by this month's flavor. This creamy coffee and cinnamon swirl of ice cream is a refreshing pick-me-up and sweet treat. Happy fall y'all!