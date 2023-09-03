Find Out If Your Burger Is Cooked Through With A Gentle Squeeze

Of course, the best way of telling whether it's time to take that burger out of the skillet or off the grill is with a thermometer. Meat thermometers can read the internal temperature of a burger, instantly letting you know whether it's safe to eat without having to take a peek inside. According to the USDA, a burger should be cooked to about 160 degrees Fahrenheit; you can remove the burgers at around 155 and allow them to rest off the heat source, and the carry-over heat will take them to 160.

However, this is if you like your burgers cooked all the way through. For those who like a little pink in your patty, you can remove the burgers as early as 130 degrees Fahrenheit for medium-rare. For medium, kick that up to anywhere from 140 to 145 Fahrenheit.

You can also try to tell by visual cues if the burger is done cooking. If you poke the top of the patty, a little juice should run out of the meat; if the juice is clear, then the burger is well done and finished cooking. Pink juice indicates a medium patty; if red juice shows, it likely needs a few more minutes on the heat.