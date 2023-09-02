Why You Really Don't Need To Worry About Poison-Laced Halloween Candy

Halloween is all about putting a playful twist on terror, but one very serious fear has gripped Americans for decades. Every October, news outlets seem to warn parents to inspect every piece of candy their child brings home for signs of tampering, as they may have been laced with poison or packed with razor blades. Many of us were cautioned as children not to accept anything but factory-sealed candy on Halloween and told to be suspicious of anyone handing out homemade treats.

These purported acts of murder-by-candy have been dubbed "Halloween sadism," a term coined in a 1974 PTA Magazine article. The panic has been stoked throughout the years by major newspapers and networks, which tend to frame the danger as a matter of when not if. Abigail Van Buren, the legendary "Dear Abby," once wrote a column titled "A Night of Treats, Not Tricks," in which she warned that "Somebody's child will become violently ill or die after eating poisoned candy or an apple containing a razor blade." She stated this as a certainty, but was there actually any proof?

It turns out fears of poisoned Halloween candy hold little more validity than ghost stories. Despite the widespread panic, no confirmed cases of children killed by contaminated candy during trick-or-treating have been verified. A few news stories have pinned children's deaths on Halloween sadists, but each of these cases was later attributed to another cause. And yet, the panic persists.