If You Don't Own An Apple Corer, Look To Your Wine Bar For Help

What's wrong with having a shortcut for coring an apple? After all, taking the easy way makes sense, especially if you don't have the right tools for the job in the first place.

Maybe your apple corer broke, or you simply have no clue how to core an apple. Perhaps that cheap press-down apple corer/slicer isn't working like it did when you first bought it. Whatever the reason, first-timers — and those who misplace little kitchen gadgets all the time — only have to look to their wine cabinet for a genius hack that makes apple coring a real breeze.

And, for those who have been digging out the centers of their fruit with a knife in the old-fashioned way, you can thank us later. Using a corkscrew from your wine cabinet as the perfect little tool to hollow out apples is the brilliant tip you didn't know you needed — until now.