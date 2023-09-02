If You Don't Own An Apple Corer, Look To Your Wine Bar For Help
What's wrong with having a shortcut for coring an apple? After all, taking the easy way makes sense, especially if you don't have the right tools for the job in the first place.
Maybe your apple corer broke, or you simply have no clue how to core an apple. Perhaps that cheap press-down apple corer/slicer isn't working like it did when you first bought it. Whatever the reason, first-timers — and those who misplace little kitchen gadgets all the time — only have to look to their wine cabinet for a genius hack that makes apple coring a real breeze.
And, for those who have been digging out the centers of their fruit with a knife in the old-fashioned way, you can thank us later. Using a corkscrew from your wine cabinet as the perfect little tool to hollow out apples is the brilliant tip you didn't know you needed — until now.
A corkscrew does a great job on apples
For this simple solution to coring an apple, you'll need two things: an apple and a wing corkscrew. Different types of apples like Honeycrisp, Granny Smith, and Pink Ladies work beautifully, but any sizeable crisp apple will work.
Be sure to wash your fruit. Unless you're on a news break, you know by now that you should wash most of your vegetables and fruits with thinner skin. Scrub them with a soft brush under cold running water, dry them off, and get to coring. To do this, grab that winged corkscrew out of your wine cabinet and stick the tip of the tool into the top of your sparkling clean apple.
Just like you would with a bottle of wine, twist the corkscrew until the screw arms pop up as if to say, "Yay!" and push down on the wings. Presto — the core will slide right on out, leaving you with a nice clean hole. While you have your corkscrew out, you may as well pop the cork on your favorite vino to sip on while you cook.
Perfectly cored apples are a thing of beauty
Now that you have a perfectly hollowed-out piece of fruit, what next? The possibilities are mind-blowing, so don't be afraid to get creative with such creations as stuffed, baked apples spiced with cinnamon, brown sugar, and nutmeg. Top that with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and you'll think you've found paradise.
Savory stuffed apples are a thing, too. Pack those round edible fruits with stuffing, cranberries, and sausage for a fall-inspired side dish, or combine brown rice, Italian sausage, yellow onions, carrots, walnuts, and more for a nutty and sweet main dish. For those who prefer the simpler things in life, adding a tablespoon or two of your favorite nut butter to the apple's former core makes for a quick and easy snack that's great for kids and adults alike.
Remember to clean your corkscrew; use warm water, dish soap, a small brush or toothpicks, and a towel to remove the visible residue and scrub all parts thoroughly. Rinse with warm water, and dry that versatile little tool with a clean towel.