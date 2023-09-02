Brown Your Cream Like Butter For A Massive Flavor Boost

If you've ever encountered a recipe that calls for brown butter, you know how magical this ingredient is. Although it's just butter that's been heated in the skillet until it turns golden, it completely changes the flavor of your recipes.

Most people don't realize that butter isn't the only dairy product you brown for added flavor to your dishes. Another simple kitchen hack you can try is to brown heavy whipping cream just like you would butter. Like browned butter, browned cream adds notes of nuts and caramel to your dishes, completely transforming the flavor.

Of course, if you want to try adding browned cream to your meals, you've got to know how to make it. Here's a rundown of how to whip up a batch of browned cream and what to do with it once you've made it! Plus, here's a quick breakdown of why browned cream tastes so good and how it gets its unique flavor.