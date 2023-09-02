The Reason Dark Meat Isn't Used For Restaurant Chicken Sandwiches

There's no denying that people love chicken, particularly as takeout and fried chicken sandwiches. This is even more apparent with statistics from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (per Our World in Data) conveying that in 2020, chicken was the world's leading protein of choice, with 16.21 kilograms (a little over 35 pounds) of meat being consumed per individual annually.

However, white meat tends to be the preferred part of the bird, at least in the United States. And popular fast-food restaurants have been trying to meet that demand, especially with chicken sandwiches, partly thanks to the chicken sandwich wars. Nevertheless, people's preferences have played a role in dictating which cuts of poultry have been served in restaurants for a while now, and those choices have, in turn, been impacted by past public health concerns, mainly revolving around eating red meat.

This has led to market conditions where most consumers believe white meat is healthier than dark meat, which is debatable and has also impacted the sale and distribution of poultry worldwide. Most of America's dark meat has been exported overseas, primarily to China and Russia, in the past. Still, that has been changing for some time, so thighs and legs may appear more at food establishments and in sandwiches in the future, but some think it'll take some time.