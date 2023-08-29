A Lucky Costco Shopper Snagged 2 Pounds Of Scallops For 2 Cents

Maybe the biggest appeal of a Costco membership is scoring great deals on otherwise expensive items, but one shopper recently lucked into a bargain beyond anything you'd ever imagine. On August 19, 2023, a Reddit user posted in the Costco subreddit revealing that they had purchased 2 pounds of frozen scallops for just two cents. Sounds too good to be true, doesn't it? That's because it is. The incredible bargain was a complete mistake, resulting from an error in labeling.

The Reddit post includes an image of the frozen scallops, and there's something clearly amiss. The label reads, "BEEF TRIMMINGS: INVENTORY PURPOSES ONLY!" The fine print on the label reveals that Costco uses beef trimmings as part of its ground beef, and since the trimmings are priced at just one cent per pound, the 2-pound bag of scallops got a significant markdown.

It's unclear how such an error was made, and the original poster didn't reveal the Costco location they shopped at in their post. One commenter speculated that whoever labeled that particular bag of scallops entered the wrong PLU (price look-up) code, but others suggested that the move might have been intentional. Since the two-cent scallops were the only bag in the whole freezer to feature such a low price, some commenters wondered if someone had purposefully marked down a bag, intending a friend or family member to pick it up that day. It's a pretty wild accusation, but people have done more outlandish things for a good deal.