Wegmans Is Discontinuing Its Soda Brand After Concerns Over Ingredients

Amid concerns about artificial ingredients like aspartame and high fructose corn syrup, Wegmans has announced it is discontinuing WPOP, its 33-year-old store-brand soda. Shoppers of the Rochester, New York-based grocery chain may have noticed a 43% discontinuation sale on the soda, knocking the price of a two-liter bottle down to $0.56. The move will affect all Wegmans locations across the country.

Wegmans' note to customers explains that the artificial ingredients don't meet the brand's "Food You Feel Good About" standards. It says they've "Made the difficult decision to stop offering Wegman's Brand Soda. [They] are committed to helping [their] customers live healthier, better lives through exceptional food." Dr. Stephen Cook, a pediatrician and adult internist at the University of Rochester Medical Center, told Rochester news outlet WHAM 13 that ingredients like aspartame and high fructose corn syrup can affect gut bacteria. He said that although one soda might be okay, having two or three a day might cause "some gastric distress, some gas, some unpleasant bowel movements" and even migraines.

Customers are, expectedly, having a split reaction. One took to Facebook with an all-caps, five-exclamation-point "BRING BACK WPOP!!!!" Another posted praise of the move to rid stores of items with these kinds of artificial ingredients, saying she hoped to see much more of this across the U.S.