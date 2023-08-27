Are Potatoes Classified As A Fruit Or Vegetable?

America's favorite vegetable isn't lettuce, carrots, or broccoli. It's potatoes. According to the USDA, Americans ate nearly 50 pounds of potatoes per capita in 2019, around 20 pounds more than the second most popular vegetable — the tomato. But hold up a minute — tomatoes are fruits, aren't they? Botanically speaking, fruits are the edible reproductive organs of plants, characterized by the seeds they bear, and yet tomatoes are legally considered vegetables. At a glance, the same inconsistency would also appear to be true of potatoes. After all, the eyes of potatoes are used to grow new plants, just as the seeds of fruits are. Did the U.S. government really reject biology twice in defining our favorite veggies? Thankfully not.

Potatoes are indeed vegetables. Their eyes are buds from which new stems sprout, but the actual seeds are contained in inedible berries that grow above ground. You might have heard potatoes referred to as root vegetables, but this isn't accurate either. Potatoes are actually underground stems known as tubers, and since any edible part of a plant other than its reproductive organs is considered a vegetable, including the stem, potatoes count as veg.

That's all true in the eyes of botanists, but nutritionists wouldn't be so quick to agree. Not all vegetables are created equal in terms of their nutritional content and culinary applications. Potatoes may be vegetables biologically, but in the kitchen, it's a different story.