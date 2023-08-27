What's The Difference Between Sweet Cream And Regular Butter?

Because sweet cream and regular butter are the same (read: each doesn't contain sugar), it can also be described as American-style butter, which is an excellent descriptor since the laws of the United States dictate that butter must possess at least 80% fat. This is significant because, as Zingermans' Ari Weinzweig told Greenspan, most producers adhere to this benchmark to a fault by extracting the excess fat (apparently, the majority of butter inherently contains around 82%). And they aren't the only ones to state that fact. As Organic Valley's Senior Food Technologist Sam Barton (per Epicurious) illustrates, it's a common practice: "Let's say we churn that butter and it's 84% ... well, most places would say we're gonna add back water to get right to 80." Either way, this style is typically made with cream — hence, the name.

Unfortunately, sweet cream butter can't be classified as European butter, which tends to have anywhere between 82% and 90% butterfat, making it high fat. Still, according to some professional bakers, the contrast between the butter found in America and its overseas counterpart makes a load of difference, especially when creating croissants.

Then there's cultured butter, the most diverse of the bunch, and a subcategory of European styles. Bacteria play a role in its production, since the cream undergoes fermentation and forms the same living cultures as yogurt or sour cream, giving it some acidity and a different texture.