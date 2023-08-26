Smoked Ice Cream Really Unlocks A New Level Of Flavor

There are tons of fun ways to amp up a bowl of ice cream, whether it's sprinkles, syrups, nuts, whipped cream, and so much more. One ice cream topping that most people don't think of adding, however, is smoke.

Like meats for a barbecue, smoked ice cream has a distinct taste with notes of the wood used to make it. This can help transform more standard flavors, like a simple vanilla ice cream, into a truly unique dessert. Smoked ice cream can be either made while the ingredients are in their raw form or just by smoking already prepared ice cream. Either way, this adds a smoky taste to your dish before you harden it and turn it into your favorite summer treat.

If this all sounds a bit kooky to you, it pays to know a bit more about how smoking works in the first place. Here's what to know about smoked ice cream, as well as how to go about making it yourself.