The Quick And Painless Way To Clean A Salad Spinner

If you've ever tried to make a salad using a salad spinner, then you know that cleaning those little bits of lettuce and vegetables out of the grooves seems to take forever. While you can rinse and scrub repeatedly, those little pieces of greens seem to cling tenaciously to the inner bowl. Instead of picking out the little remaining food shreds by hand to ensure you get all the leftover bits, there is a quick and painless way to clean a salad spinner.

In case you don't know, a salad spinner is a kitchen tool that chefs and home cooks use to wash salad greens. The contraption spins, using centrifugal force to remove excess water from the leaves. This helps salad dressing stick to the greens without getting watery.

Not everything escapes through the little slits. Along with the water, tiny bits of food can also wedge themselves firmly in its crevices, making cleaning your salad spinner a challenge. Don't fret; a quick and painless way to clean a salad spinner does exist.