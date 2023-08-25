How To Effortlessly Clean A Panini Press

Panini presses are a great addition to any kitchen; they're versatile, relatively cheap, and super easy to use. However, it's important to make sure you clean your panini press regularly and thoroughly in order to extend the life of your machine, and to prevent grime and oils from foods from building up into a sticky gross mess. This is true whether you are using your press to make delicious sandwiches like the copycat Panera frontega chicken panini, or going all out and taking a page from Alton Brown's book to make a panini press omelette (or even a whole chicken!).

Nowadays, most panini press plates have a nonstick coating which makes them easier to clean, but also requires gentle scrubbing. So to keep the coating intact, it is important to avoid materials that may scratch the surface like rough sponges or metal scrapers. If your panini press plates are not removable, you should also be careful about how much water you use because if the water drips into the machine it can cause electrical problems. So, now that you know what to avoid doing, let's take a look at what you should be doing to keep your panini press clean with minimal effort.